The EA is based on trend trading strategy. Mechanism "trend trading strategy" is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time.

If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the

trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts.

Immortal MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32687

Immortal MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97219

Key Features

Timeframe: M15

Currency pairs: trading with any pair

Use algorithmic techniques of hedging strategies

Use 4 or 5-digit accounts

Initial deposit: $ 500 up

It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage

Using real tick data in backtest with 100% modeling quality

Parameters

MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA

Lotsize - Dynamic increase / Fixed increase

Initial_Lot - initial lot size

Risk - proportional lot sizing, based on the risk setting chosen: it makes a risk setting of 1 trade 0.01 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 trade 0.02 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 would trade 0.2 lots on a 10K account

Gap_distance - Dynamic / Fixed

Distance - gap distance in pips

Gap - ATR Multiplier

ATRperiod - ATR averaging period

MaxOrders - max orders

Multiplier - lot size multiplier

Profits - Balance / Target, {Balance = automatic profit, Target = target profit}

Target_money - target profit

DDCloseAll - Close all orders once the drawdown reaches a specific percentage, set true or false

DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown

MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread

MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage

StartTradeTime - set time to start trading

EndTradeTime - set time to end trading

BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset

TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading

AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start

TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading

AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close

CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday

Display Settings - apply default or change display position

Top - distance from the top

Left - distance from the left

ordercomment - order comment



