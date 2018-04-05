Immortal MT5

The EA is based on trend trading strategy. Mechanism "trend trading strategy" is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time.

If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the

trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts.

Immortal MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32687


Key Features

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Currency pairs: trading with any pair
  • Use algorithmic techniques of hedging strategies
  • Use 4 or 5-digit accounts
  • Initial deposit: $ 500 up
  • It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
  • Using real tick data in backtest with 100% modeling quality


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
  • Lotsize - Dynamic increase / Fixed increase 
  • Initial_Lot - initial lot size 
  • Risk - proportional lot sizing, based on the risk setting chosen: it makes a risk setting of 1 trade 0.01 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 trade 0.02 lots per 1K in equity, a risk setting of 2 would trade 0.2 lots on a 10K account 
  • Gap_distance - Dynamic / Fixed
  • Distance - gap distance in pips
  • Gap - ATR Multiplier
  • ATRperiod - ATR averaging period  
  • MaxOrders - max orders
  • Multiplier - lot size multiplier  
  • Profits - Balance / Target, {Balance = automatic profit, Target =  target profit} 
  • Target_money - target profit 
  • DDCloseAll - Close all orders once the drawdown reaches a specific percentage, set true or false
  • DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread 
  • MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage  
  • StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
  • EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
  • BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
  • TradeMonday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Monday trading 
  • AfterHourMonday - after hours Monday start 
  • TradeFriday_Mode - set ON/OFF for Friday trading 
  • AfterHourFriday - after hours Friday close 
  • CloseAllFriday - close all orders on Friday
  • Display Settings - apply default or change display position
  • Top - distance from the top
  • Left - distance from the left
  • ordercomment - order comment   


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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SPD Parabolic Sar
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SPD Fractal Breakout
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SPD HighLow Pro
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