Fully Automatic Bot SELL

A fully automated trading system based on trend analysis and consisting of two interdependent bots: one works when the market rises (Buy-bot), the second - when the market falls (Sell-bot).

Link to the second bot (Buy-bot):  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/78152?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

The system works on a "set it and forget it" principle. The client does not need to do anything except ensure the round-the-clock operation of the trading terminal.

The developer assumes obligations for the current adjustment of the algorithm of both bots (based on market conditions) and providing customers with the necessary updates at least 1 time per calendar month (in the form of a new release of the program code and a file of updated settings).

Both bots are installed on the same trading account in the same terminal on the same trading pair, but in different chart windows. Bots complement each other: when working together, they reduce the load on the deposit and the margin. At the same time, each of the bots is completely independent and can work not in pairs, but as an independent trading tool.

Bots are tested in the strategy tester for real ticks, all ticks and OHLC on M1, and also work in full functionality on demo accounts.


Trading pair - EURUSD.

Timeframe - M1.

The minimum lot size is 0.01.

The minimum deposit amount (when trading with a minimum lot on a leverage of 1:500) is 80 usd.

The recommended deposit amount (when trading with a minimum lot on a leverage of 1:500) is from 135 usd.

The recommended leverage is 1:500.


When the client decreases the leverage and (or) increases the lot size, the deposit volume must be increased in proportion to the changes made to the leverage and the lot size.

For example, when trading with a lot of 0.07, the size of the deposit should be increased by 0.07/0.01=7 times and be at least 560 usd (at the same time, the profit will also increase by 7 times). If the leverage is reduced to 1:100, the size of the deposit must be increased by (1:100)/(1:500)=5 times and amount to at least 400 usd (at the same time, the profit will not increase). If the lot volume is simultaneously changed to 0.18 and the leverage is reduced to 1:10, the deposit size must be increased by (0.18/0.01)*(1:10)/(1:500)=900 times and amount to at least 72,000 usd (at the same time profit will increase by 18 times). When trading on accounts that allow a leverage of 1:1000 (1:2000), the deposit size can be reduced to 40(20) usd without increasing profit, or the lot size can be increased to 0.02(0.04) with a 2(4) increase in profit .


For the most profitable, high-quality and sustainable work, brokerage accounts with minimum levels of spreads, commissions and swaps are recommended.


BOTS ONLY WORK ON HEDGING ACCOUNTS AND ARE NOT INTENDED TO WORK ON NETTING ACCOUNTS.


Settings:

  • Time Frame - bot's working timeframe;
  • Lots - lot volume;
  • Take Profit - Take Profit level (in tens of pips from the fifth decimal place) with the predicted rate movement;
  • Revers Take Profit - Take Profit level (in tens of pips from the fifth decimal place) when the rate reverses;
  • Breakeven - breakeven level (in tens of pips from the fifth decimal place);
  • Trailing Stop - Trailing Stop distance;
  • Trailing Step - Trailing Stop step;
  • Null Point - the level at which Stop Loss is set when the rate reaches the breakeven level and from which its further trailing begins in case of a non-zero Trailing Stop;
  • Max Spread - the maximum spread level that allows opening a position.

Link to the current settings file: https://www.dropbox.com/s/5c4b8eg8e4mk7s8/sell.set?dl=0

The bots are configured and tested on a real ECN account of the RoboForex LTD broker.

The results of testing the bot are shown in the screenshots.


Current monitoring of the operation of both bots on one account and subscription to a trading signal are available at the links:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/widget/signal/5yj7?t=dark">

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1401263


