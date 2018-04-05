Breadwinner EMA Pro

  • Experts
  • Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula
    Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula

    Isidro Jr Rosalada Dadula

    Dijae Dadula - Founder of DFX Quant Algo
    Welcome to DFX Quant Algo! I am Dijae Dadula, the driving force behind this innovative trading firm. With a rich and diverse background in engineering, IT, and trading, my journey has been one of continuous learning, adaptation, and growth.
    My Journey
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Automated Forex Trading with a Focus on Risk Management

(Updated Set Files/Settings in DFX MQL5 Community, link below)


Unleash the Power of EMA Crossovers with a Disciplined Approach to Profitability

EMA Pro by DFX is a powerful and user-friendly Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategies. It's built on a proven EMA (Exponential Moving Average) crossover strategy, enhanced by robust risk management features and customizable settings.

Here's what makes EMA Pro different:

Strategic EMA Crossover:

  • Simple, Yet Effective: The EA employs two EMAs, a fast EMA and a slow EMA. Buy signals are generated when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA, while sell signals are generated when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA. This crossover strategy aims to identify potential trend changes and capitalize on those opportunities.

  • Timeframe Customization: Choose the timeframe for your EMA crossover analysis, providing flexibility to suit your trading style.

Advanced Risk Management:

  • Percentage Risk Control: EMA Pro incorporates a percentage risk feature. You define the maximum percentage of your account balance you're willing to risk on each trade. This promotes a disciplined and calculated approach to managing your capital.

  • ATR-Based Stop Loss (Optional): The EA utilizes Average True Range (ATR) to dynamically adjust stop-loss levels based on market volatility. This helps you manage potential losses effectively, especially during periods of increased market fluctuations.

  • Trade Limits: Set daily, weekly, and monthly trade limits to prevent overtrading and maintain a controlled trading environment.

Profitability Enhancement:

  • Partial Profit Taking: Secure your gains with partial profit taking. You can set the percentage of your profit target to be taken automatically, locking in gains while keeping the remaining position open for potential further upside.

  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Customize your risk-to-reward ratio to align with your trading goals. This allows you to optimize your trades for achieving specific profit targets while managing risk.

  • Time-Based Trading: The EA allows you to define your trading hours. You can prevent unwanted trades outside your preferred market hours or when the market is less active.

Why Choose EMA Pro by DFX?

  • Automated Trading: Free up your time by automating your trading. EMA Pro takes care of entry and exit signals, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your trading or your daily life.

  • Risk-Focused: EMA Pro is designed with risk management as a top priority. By controlling your risk percentage, using ATR for dynamic stop losses, and setting trade limits, the EA aims to help you minimize potential losses while seeking profit opportunities.

  • Flexibility and Customization: EMA Pro offers a range of settings that you can adjust to match your trading style and risk tolerance.

Your Competitive Edge:

  • Backtesting and Optimization: EMA Pro is a powerful tool, but it's essential to backtest it thoroughly using historical data and optimize its settings to find the best parameters for your trading style and market preferences.

  • Trading Plan: Develop a well-defined trading plan that complements the EA's strategy. This should include your risk management approach, profit targets, and exit criteria.

  • Continuous Monitoring: Monitor the EA's performance regularly, make adjustments to settings as needed, and stay informed about market conditions.

Get the Latest Set Files for EURUSD in my MQL5 Channel here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/dfxquantalgo/


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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