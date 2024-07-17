NanoTrade Pro

NanoTrade Pro

NanoTrade Pro is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets.

Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency.

Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders.

Before buying, be sure to test the advisor in the tester!

The advisor is equipped with the functions
  • lot - the size of the order lot, if you do not include the Money Management parameter
  • MoneyManagement - capital management function.
  • MoneyManagementMode - risk parameter of the asset management function. The parameter takes values ​​from 1 to 10, where:

1 is the maximum risk level - 10 is the minimum risk level


Recommended products
EventStraddleMarket
Kohei Takahashi
Experts
EventStraddle - scheduled-event breakout with an ATR trailing stop WHAT IT DOES The EA places a two-sided stop bracket a short time before a scheduled economic release, keeps the side that the market breaks through, cancels the other one, and trails the winner with an ATR-based stop. It is idle the rest of the time. HOW IT WORKS 1. A few minutes before a release (ArmLeadSec, 15 minutes by default) the EA    reads ATR(H1,14) and places a buy stop and a sell stop at +/- 1.0 ATR. 2. The stop los
NRP Smc Pro
Black Panther AI
Experts
NRP SMC PRO EA — Product Description Short Description Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, combining institutional market structure analysis, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and prop-firm-focused risk management. Includes optional news filtering, trading sessions, trade journaling, and advanced capital protection. NRP SMC PRO EA — Institutional Smart Money Automation for MT5 NRP SMC PRO EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor built around c
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
TrendPilot MT5 EA
Allan Mabele
Experts
TrendPilot MT5 – H1/M15 Alignment Scalping Engine TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle: Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree. The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently
Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid
Desmond Saah Tchoffo
Experts
Gold Rebound EMA Pyramid is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. The strategy rests on one simple idea: trade only in the direction of an established trend, enter on pullbacks, and let a disciplined exit engine manage the position. There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging against the trend and no hidden logic. Every position is opened with a hard stop loss. How it works 1. The trend must be established. The EA trades only when th
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Introducing SchermanActionPro: The New Automated Trading Bot from Automatictrading Automatictrading is proud to present SchermanActionPro! Featured Features:  • Configurable Indicators: Adjust the averages and the number of candles according to Ivan's recommendations.  • Operational Flexibility: Choose between purchases and sales.  • Profit Taking: Fixed options, based on ATR or contrary signal.  • Loss Stop: Configurable fixed, according to ATR or by contrary signal.  • Lot Types: Fixed lot se
Hyperion Quantum Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
HYPERION QUANTUM PULSE  100-Point Signal Score + ATR-Adaptive Trend Intelligence (Gold + Forex) Hyperion Quantum Pulse  is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor powered by a proprietary 100-Point Signal Score System. Named after Hyperion, the Greek Titan of Light and celestial observation, this EA illuminates the market with multi-indicator intelligence and executes ONLY when all signals converge with overwhelming confidence. Unlike simple EAs that rely on a single indicator, Hyperion calcula
Z4 Trend And Time EA
Arda Berk Malli
Experts
This EA is a time-based algorithmic trading framework designed to demonstrate execution mechanics. Instead of constantly scanning the market, it is programmed to wake up and evaluate market conditions at the hour and minute candle you specify. HOW IT OPERATES:  When your trigger time arrives, the algorithm performs a multi-layered analysis before making a simulated or trading decision. It looks for an alignment of your customized settings: Trend Confirmation: Evaluates the current price action
Synapse Trader MT5
Andrei Vlasov
4.5 (6)
Experts
Synapse Trader: A neural network that opens new horizons in trading Imagine an advisor that doesn't just analyze the market, but becomes your intelligent assistant, learning every day and adapting to changing conditions. Synapse Trader is a unique tool built on the basis of advanced neural network technologies, capable of capturing the most subtle market signals. It is not just an Expert Advisor - it is a living neural network that thinks, predicts and evolves. Limited-Time Offer!   Synapse Tr
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
Hydra Neuron
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Hydra Neuron EA | XAU/USD M1 Scalping System Developed by Worldinversor 2026 Hydra Neuron is an institutional scalping Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on the M1 timeframe. It combines structural price analysis with a multi-layered system of technical filters to identify high-probability entries in real time. ️ SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE The EA's core integrates two main signal engines: 1. Liquidity Sweep Detection — Identifies institutional liquidity sweeps by an
Rapid X
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Rapid strategy for working in the Forex market with a scalping base. The algorithm involves carrying out a trading operation in the shortest possible time. As a rule, this period of time is seconds and is only sometimes limited to several minutes. There is an opinion that scalping is for beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to carry out a trading operation correctly and profitably, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. This is why using a bot is more
Bitcoin Dragon 2
Jang Jun
Experts
Bitcoin K-Dragon 2 (KDB-2) is a professional BTCUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It operates on a proprietary mean reversion algorithm combined with a smart multi-stage exit system . No grid. No martingale. Fixed lot averaging only. Clean mean reversion logic. BTCUSD M5 | Mean Reversion Strategy | No Grid | No Martingale | IC Markets Optimized | Verified in Bull & Bear Markets | 20+ Years of Experience   ️ IMPORTANT: 0.02 Lot Architecture KDB-2 uses a 50%/50% partial close system at TP1/
Trend Surfer for USDJPY
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Experts
Here are the results of the forward test. (MT4 ver.) USDJPY Trend Surfer is an innovative trading tool designed as a trend-following EA (Expert Advisor). This EA accurately captures the trend of USDJPY by combining multiple SMAs (Simple Moving Averages), RSI (Relative Strength Index), and StdDev (Standard Deviation). By using multiple SMAs, it analyzes trends over different periods simultaneously, and by combining indicators such as RSI and StdDev, it detects market overheating and overbought/ov
Quantum Gold Star
Boyu Ding
Experts
UTBot Divergence Filter EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that fuses two proven methodologies: UT Bot trailing stop signals for precise entry timing, and multi-indicator divergence analysis (adapted from LonesomeTheBlue's acclaimed Pine Script framework) to filter out low-probability trades before they happen. The result: fewer trades, higher quality, smoother equity curve. KEY PERFORMANCE (XAUUSD M15, Jan 2024 – Dec 2025, 100% Tick Quality) Metric Value Profit Factor 1.35
Pro HassilEA
Benjamin Gabriel Nieves Ortiz
Experts
Description Hassila Pro is an expert advisor that looks for momentum exhaustion : those moments when price has stretched too far in one direction and tends to correct. Instead of chasing the trend, it waits for the move to run out of strength and trades the correction. This is not a high-frequency system. It waits, and when conditions are not right it does not trade. That behaviour is intentional. How it works Detection. A momentum oscillator measures when price has reached a statistically unusu
FREE
SwiftCap Trinity EA MT5
Hassan Sarfraz
Experts
SwiftCap Trinity EA | Multi-Strategy MT5 EA for Gold & Prop Firm Trading SwiftCap Trinity EA is a professional-grade multi-strategy MT5 Expert Advisor that combines four independent trading systems into one unified and disciplined framework. Instead of relying on a single strategy or market condition, Trinity is built to adapt. It delivers a balanced, structured, and consistent automated trading approach across different market environments. No set files required. Fully compatible with Prop Fi
Sun
Arthur Hatchiguian
3.77 (30)
Experts
Sun is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS . This EA requi
Shenlong Hybrid Overlap Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
SHENLONG HYBRID-OVERLAP MECH AI  Yin-Yang Hedging & Dynamic Recovery Rescue Module Shenlong Hybrid-Overlap Mech  is an advanced multi-functional Expert Advisor inspired by the Chinese Divine Dragon "Shenlong," the bringer of miracles and weather control. This EA is designed not only to generate consistent profits through Yin-Yang Hedging but also to perform "Miracle Rescues" on your blowing accounts. If you have trades from other EAs or manual trades that are currently stuck in massive drawdo
TriYep Smart EA
Miguel Jose Yepez
Experts
TriYep Smart EA v1.02 – Automated Trading Robot TriYep Smart EA v1.02 – Automated Trading Robot Presentation TriYep Smart EA automates a high-precision triple-filter strategy designed primarily for Yen (JPY) pairs on the M15 timeframe, with advanced position management and dynamic profit target calculation. Built to trade systematically in the financial markets. What it is and the problem it solves TriYep Smart EA is an expert advisor designed to remove emotion and lack of discipline from manual
Aureus Quantum Surge MT5
Ren Cheng Yao
Experts
Aureus Quantum Surge-H1: Unlock the Potential of Gold Automated Trading Special Offer: Current Price $799 (Limited Time)! Next Price: $899 Real Account Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+Profile+Seller Overview Aureus Quantum Surge-H1 is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.   It integrates multiple technical indicators with robust risk management techniques to deliver consistent performance in the volatile gold mark
Box Breaker
Ionut-alexandru Margasoiu
Experts
The Edge Every Trader Wants. Built Into a Single EA. BoxBreaker is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades range breakouts — one of the most battle-tested setups in technical analysis. It detects consolidation zones across multiple symbols and timeframes, waits for the decisive move, and executes with surgical precision. No guesswork. No manual intervention. Just systematic, rules-based trading. What It Does BoxBreaker identifies a price range during a specific session w
GOLD CatBoost Clusters Gen3
Roman Poshtar
Experts
GOLD CatBoost Clusters Gen3  EA operates on the CatBoost algorithm using clustering methods. A set of features is fed into the CatBoost model, constructed based on price data and moving averages (MA). These include distances between the price and MAs across different periods, as well as between the MAs themselves, which help capture deviation and trend strength. The features are normalized—by dividing by the price or MA—to make them scale-invariant. Additionally, rolling window statistics (mean
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 for introduction,  It will increase by 100 per month until it reaches $1298 Automated Trading Bot for XAUUSD (GOLD)  . Connect this bot to your XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 charts and let it trade automatically with a proven strategy! Designed for traders seeking simple yet efficient automation, this bot executes trades based on a combination of technical indicators and price action, optimized for low to medium spreads. How Does the Bot Work? Recommended
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Experts
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
HASuperTrendADX
Steven Wong Sing Seng
Experts
HA Supertrend ADX is a MetaTrader 5 trend Expert Advisor inspired by the TradingView Heikin Ashi Supertrend ADX concept. It combines Heikin Ashi candle alignment, Supertrend direction on HA prices, and an ADX strength filter. Features • Heikin Ashi trend confirmation • Supertrend on Heikin Ashi OHLC (TradingView-style) • ADX minimum threshold with optional DI+ / DI- filter • Supertrend flip exit and/or ATR trailing stop • Optional initial ATR stop loss • Margin cap and maximum lot limit • XAU
Omega AI MT5
Irina Selivanevskaia
1 (4)
Experts
Omega AI Neural EA: Cognitive Algorithmic Complex for XAUUSD Based on LLM-Consensus and Interactive Contextual Analysis Real-Time Monitoring: The effectiveness of the system's cognitive algorithms is confirmed on a live trading account. You can independently audit the operational activity, current statistics, and equity dynamics of Omega AI Neural EA at the following link:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2361385 Pricing Dynamics & Limited Licenses: The project is implemented in a limited access
Quant Systems Portfolio
Lazaro Luis Acosta Quintana
Experts
Quant Systems Portfolio could be the next step in your trading career, allowing you to take the definitive step towards professional trading. This product is not suitable for everyone. Traders must understand that the objective of a portfolio is not to have a 100%-win rate, nor to get rich in a month. The objective of Quant Systems Portfolio is as follows: to have a set of uncorrelated systems across various markets, showing an advantage in each of them. In this regard, the portfolio has two sys
Trend Trader EME
SASA MIJIN
Experts
Trend Trader is an intelligent, fully automated EA. It's combining Institutional Levels (for stop loss and profit targets), and 3 indicators for buy and sell signal at same time. When 3 indicators agree with each other for trend, or changing trend, EA will open position, stop loss will be set on last low, or high, depending on direction, and targets profit are made on levels (on default settings, you can change it). Indicators its using are Expert Market Edge (custom made indicator  https://www.
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Buyers of this product also purchase
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 - MQL5 Market Description Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Automated Dual-Engine Gold Trading System for MetaTrader 5 1. Product Overview Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD and other broker symbols containing XAU or GOLD. Version 6.0 combines two independent trading engines inside one Expert Advisor. Each engine evaluates market conditions separately and uses its own fixed lot size, magic number, position own
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Experts
Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Experts
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool  created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations . (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels
RSAS By Capitarc
Abdur Rafi Ahmad
Experts
CAPITARC`s RSAS Expert Advisor for MT5   RSAS MT5   -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on price action and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.  This product is with dynamic overbought and oversold levels that automatically adapts to the ever changing markets, while the standard MT5 RSI maintains levels static levels and do not change. This allows the expert to adapt to the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure yo
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
More from author
Trend Control
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Trend Control is a trend-following Expert Advisor that determines the trend direction and closes positions only at trend reversals. The EA is equipped with a minimum of the most necessary functions to simplify working with it. The EA is most suitable for working on the EURUSD currency pair and the M5 timeframe. The EA is suitable for both five-digit quotes and four-digit quotes. The EA is equipped with a Stop Loss. The EA does not use any risky systems which increase the volume or increasing the
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Turbo Scalp
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Turbo Scalp is a scalper based on mathematical analysis of the market situation, for working under any market conditions. The scalper moves along the expected trend line and closes positions at a trend reversal. The EA uses an algorithm based on rough mathematics to determine the expected trend line. The EA does not use any indicators. The EA trades around the clock. When deals in one direction is closed, it opens deals in the opposite direction. The EA is most suitable for working on the EURUS
Apexion
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Apexion - is a scalper that analyzes the market direction in a narrow range using multi-currency analysis and analysis of current market volumes. Analyzing the market, the advisor finds entry and exit points taking into account the trend indicators of the currency pair, as well as correlations. The advisor uses dynamic points of closing positions to minimize risks. The advisor is equipped with a minimum set of the most necessary functions that simplify working with it. Basically, the adviso
Accuratum
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Accuratum - is a multicurrency scalper based on mathematical market analysis and currency pair correlation data. EA analyzes multicurrency data to determine optimal points for opening and closing positions. The advisor uses dynamic points for closing positions to minimize risks and optimize profits. The advisor is equipped with a minimum set of the most necessary functions that simplify working with it. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasin
Efficientum
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Efficientum  - is a multicurrency trading EA based on multicurrency analysis and mathematical control. EA is based on the connection of currency pairs and the calculation of the mathematical deviation from the leading currency pairs, as well as movement along the trend. The opening and closing points of positions are determined by calculating the minimum risk and profit optimization. The trading robot does not require any configuration! The advisor is equipped with a minimum set of the most
FlashTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
FlashTrade Pro FlashTrade Pro is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to revolutionize your trading experience in the high-speed world of financial markets.                                             By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms and real-time data analytics, FlashTrade Pro automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to exploit small price movements with exceptional speed and accuracy. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume o
QuantumScalp
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
QuantumScalp is a next-generation automated trading advisor designed to enhance your trading efficiency and profitability                                                                                                        in the dynamic world of financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, QuantumScalp automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to exploit small price movements with unparalleled precision and speed. Basically, the advisor does not use
ScalperEdge
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
ScalperEdge ScalperEdge is an advanced automated trading advisor crafted to maximize your trading performance in the fast-paced financial markets. Utilizing state-of-the-art algorithms and real-time data analytics, ScalperEdge automates the scalping strategy, allowing traders to profit from small price movements with exceptional precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be sure t
ScalpeX Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
ScalperX ScalperX is a cutting-edge automated trading advisor designed to streamline and enhance your trading activities in the fast-paced financial markets. By harnessing advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, ScalperX automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be
SpeedTrder
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
SpeedTrader SpeedTrader    is a premier automated trading advisor engineered to optimize your trading strategy in the high-velocity financial markets. Utilizing sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge data analysis, SpeedTrader automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable speed and precision. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be sure to
TradeSwift Scalper
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
TradeSwift Scalper TradeSwift Scalper is an innovative automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy and maximize profits in the fast-moving financial markets. Leveraging state-of-the-art algorithms and real-time data analysis, TradeSwift Scalper automates the scalping process, allowing you to capitalize on small price movements with high efficiency and precision. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review