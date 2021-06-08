Ilon Clustering is an improved is an improved Ilon Classic robot, you need to read the description for the Ilon Classic bot and all statements will be true for this expert as well. This description provides general provisions and differences from the previous design.





General Provisions.

The main goal of the bot is to save your deposit! A deposit of $ 10,000 is recommended for the bot to work and the work will be carried out with drawdowns of no more than a few percent. When working into the future, it can grow several times and amount to several percent. Of course, you can reduce the deposit and thus get the bot more risky, but this is not recommended. Normal rates for a bot are 3-5 percent per year with a drawdown of 0.5%. There is a way to increase the annual percentage! To do this, you must install several bots for different currency pairs, and optimize them accordingly. This method is much better than the method with increased risk for one currency, since it allows diversifying capital by distributing it to a selected portfolio of instruments. Thus, using, for example, 10 currency pairs, the theoretically predicted interest will increase 10 times, but the risks will also increase. Roughly forecasted 30-50%, and 5% drawdown. Immediately, I note that we are talking about projected percentages and the bot in no way promises profit, pay attention to this! This bot was created for those who are not chasing profit but are careful with their capital.





To optimize the bot, use the "Custom Max" target in the terminal, and in the bot settings, set the Ext Statistics parameter to "COMPLEX CRITERION". Since the bot has advanced statistics, this parameter takes into account all the necessary indicators in the total coefficient. Therefore, it is recommended to optimize using exactly as follows. Optimization is also acceptable at the opening prices of the M5, and therefore can be carried out frequently.





The bot has a visual menu. With the help of which you can conveniently monitor your trading performance. You can also see advanced statistics and more.





Differences from the previous development.

This bot can change its key settings (TrendBars, TrendDegree, PeakLevel, TakeProfit) depending on the cluster in which the price is located. Which makes trading more calm and predictable. Clusters are formed in accordance with the price, a special author's algorithm. The clusters where the price is rarely located are simply filtered and no work is done in them, work is carried out only in those clusters where the price has been for a long time, and where you can make some statistical predictions, ignoring the zones where there is too little data for statistics.





Parameters.