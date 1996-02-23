Gordian Knot 1

This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits.

Main Features
  • The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment.
  • If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend.
  • This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same time, so please make sure that your broker's MT5 account is of the hedging system type.
  • The EA incorporates a circuit that can respond to any execution method and fill policy.
  • If the order price violates the stop level, an automatic adjustment will be made.

Recommended settings
  • Symbol: USDJPY
  • Time frame: M5 (5-minute chart)
  • Deposit: Minimum $1,000 (100,000 yen) is recommended.
  • TakeProfit/StopLoss ratio should be 1:1.5. （However, if TakeProfit and StopLoss are set too high, it will take longer to execute the trade, which increases the risk.

Parameters
  • AddPoints: Sets the adjustment value in pips for the expected execution price.
  • TradeVolume: The standard number of lots for each trade.(e.g. If 0.01 is set, the lot size of one position is automatically determined to be 0.01 or twice the standard lot size, 0.02 lots. However, 1 lot = 100,000 currency is assumed).
  • StopLoss: Set the stop loss value in pips.
  • TakeProfit: Set the take profit value in pips.
  • ParSARStep: Sets the step width of the parabolic SAR.
  • ParSARMax: Sets the maximum value of parabolic SAR.

Default value of parameters
  • AddPoints = 100
  • TradeVolume: 0.01
  • StopLoss: 1500
  • TakeProfit: 1000
  • ParSARStep: 0.02
  • ParSARMax: 0.2

Please be aware that trading risks and past performance are no guarantee of future results when purchasing this product.


