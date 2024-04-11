AO Trade

The AO Trade system is specifically tailored for trend trading, leveraging auction or news times as reference points for comparison with other specific order times to anticipate market trends.

**All time parameters utilized in the EA are based on your terminal time. Different brokers may operate on different GMT time zones, which can further vary due to Daylight Saving Time adjustments.**
**Kindly ensure thorough verification of time settings aligned with your terminal before implementation.**

Recommanded Setting:
  • Use in M1 timeframe
  • HK50 / DE40 / USTEC / UK100

During the time check, you will observe that the price check occurs 1 minute after the specific check time minute (1.2 Check time minute). This design is intentional, allowing for the completion of the bar being referenced, thereby ensuring that the open, high, low, and close values can be utilized for accurate comparison with the order time.

SETTINGS
-----------------1 Timers-------------------
1.1 Check time hour (HH)   -- The timestamp used for record the price.
1.2 Check time minute (MM)
1.3 Order time hour (HH)  -- The timestamp used to compare with the checked price in order to open the order.
1.4 Order time minute (MM)
1.5 Switch for force exit  -- On/Off to utilize the force exit timer to automatically close the order if the take profit (TP) or stop loss (SL) conditions cannot be met.
1.5.1 Force exit hour(HH)
1.5.2 Force exit minute (MM)
-------------2  Check Distance----------------
2.1 If check price bar High - Low distance lower than this value -- This value determines which kind of price to use for comparison during the price check period.
-------------2.2 Lower Distance---------------
2.2.1 Value for bullish candlestick
2.2.2 Value for bearish candlestick
-------------2.3 Higher Distance--------------
2.3.1 Value for bullish candlestick
2.3.2 Value for bearish candlestick
---------------3 Orders Setting---------------
3.1 Minimum distance to place order -- If the check time price - order time market price lower than this level, then no order will be open.
3.2 Lot size
3.3 TP (pips)
3.4 SL (pips)
3.5 Trail start (pips)
3.6 Trail step (pips)
3.7 Switch Break Even 1 -- Break-Even function are similar to trailing. However, break even will only trigger one, whereas trailing will keep update base on the prices change.
3.7.1 Break start (pips)
3.7.2 Break step (pips)
3.8 Switch Break Even 2
3.8.1 Break start (pips)
3.8.2 Break step (pips)
3.9 Switch Break Even 3
3.9.1 Break start (pips)
3.9.2 Break step (pips)
3.10 Switch Break Even 4
3.10.1 Break start (pips)
3.10.2 Break step (pips)
3.11 Switch Break Even 5
3.11.1 Break start (pips)
3.10.2 Break step (pips)
---------------4 Reverse Order----------------

4.1 Switch for reverse order -- If the order cannot be closed within the specified time frame, it will be forcibly closed, and a reversed buy/sell order will be opened. **Use before the force exit time. Ensure thorough testing before enabling this feature.**
4.1.1 Reverse time hour (HH)
4.1.2 Reserver time minute (MM)
---------------5 General----------------------
5.1 Magic Number
Recommended products
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
MangoFX Initial
Olisa Chigozie Ufondu
Experts
MangoFX Initial – Smart Trend EA with Tesla‑Style Risk Management MangoFX Initial is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who value disciplined risk control, flexible entry logic, and transparent performance monitoring. Whether you are a conservative swing trader or prefer a more aggressive delayed‑entry approach, this EA adapts to your style while protecting your capital with daily, yearly, and floating equity limits. Key Advantages · Two Trading Modes in One EA   · Standa
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 for introduction,  It will increase by 100 per month until it reaches $1298 Automated Trading Bot for XAUUSD (GOLD)  . Connect this bot to your XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 charts and let it trade automatically with a proven strategy! Designed for traders seeking simple yet efficient automation, this bot executes trades based on a combination of technical indicators and price action, optimized for low to medium spreads. How Does the Bot Work? Recommended
Bitcoin Dragon 2
Jang Jun
Experts
Bitcoin K-Dragon 2 (KDB-2) is a professional BTCUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It operates on a proprietary mean reversion algorithm combined with a smart multi-stage exit system . No grid. No martingale. Fixed lot averaging only. Clean mean reversion logic. BTCUSD M5 | Mean Reversion Strategy | No Grid | No Martingale | IC Markets Optimized | Verified in Bull & Bear Markets | 20+ Years of Experience   ️ IMPORTANT: 0.02 Lot Architecture KDB-2 uses a 50%/50% partial close system at TP1/
EMA Trinity Pulse
Jonatan Gergo Schmal
Experts
EMA Trinity Pulse: Advanced Institutional-Grade Trend Alignment Engine Welcome to EMA Trinity Pulse , a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, strict capital preservation, and uncompromising performance. Developed through thousands of hours of quantitative research, rigorous tick-data backtesting and live market validation. This EA represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Unlike generic grid or martingale systems that expose you
Smart Exit Manager PRO
Orwa Kerdiea
Experts
Smart Exit Manager PRO Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes. Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO. Overview Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart. Perfect for traders managing mul
VP Quant Algo MT5
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
VP Quant Algo Indicator - Professional Trading Guide What This Indicator Does For You This is not just another indicator - it's a complete trading cockpit that combines institutional volume analysis, order flow intelligence, and quantitative signal confluence into one powerful tool. Let me break down exactly what each piece does and how you can use it to trade with an edge. --- The Five Core Systems Smart Money Volume Index - The Lower Window What it shows: · Buy Interest (aqua line) - S
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
GoldEdge US30
Chi Sang Lai
Experts
GoldEdge US30 — Dedicated Indices Edition for US30, DE40 / GER40 and FRA40 / F40 , powered by the GE ATR Price Border system, dual-layer hedging, ATR volatility control and per-symbol cut loss protection. GoldEdge US30 is a next-generation MT5 Expert Advisor built specifically for major index markets. It uses structured grid-style entries and adaptive position scaling, guided by ATR Ratio, GE ATR Price Border levels, spread control, and mechanical direction logic. Instead of adding positions bl
WiZard of Oz
Mathew Chiwendu Opara
Experts
WIZARD OF OZ Intelligent XAUUSD Trading EA Smart gold trading. Real predictive edge. Engineered for traders who want it to just work. What It Does Wizard of Oz is a precision XAUUSD Expert Advisor that identifies high-probability trade setups before the market makes its move , and manages risk with disciplined, balance-aware logic. No guesswork, no martingale chaos — just clean signals, clean entries, and tight risk control. ️ THE ENGINE Three core technologies, working as one. Neura
StrategyBuilder
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
Strategy Builder is an advanced and versatile trading robot meticulously crafted for MetaTrader 5, designed to empower traders with a sophisticated arsenal of standard indicators. This expertly engineered algorithm provides a comprehensive approach to trading by seamlessly integrating a plethora of indicators into a unified strategy, enabling traders to navigate the dynamic financial markets with precision and confidence. Key Features: Indicator Diversity: Strategy Builder harnesses the power o
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
SupplyDemand Trader
Themichl LLC
Experts
SD Trader Combined — Product Description SD Trader Combined Find the zone. Trade the reaction. Protect the account. A single-file, broker-safe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that detects high-quality supply & demand zones, scores them objectively, and executes three configurable strategies with strict, rules-based risk control. At a glance Platform MetaTrader 5 (build 3815+) Account Hedging or Netting Symbols Any liquid FX, metals, indices, crypto Timeframes M5 – H4 (optimized for M15 / H1) Fil
Apex Liquidity Hud
Husain Fareed Abbas Alasfoor
Experts
️ The Apex Gold Protocol Institutional-Grade Capital Allocation for Sovereign Assets The Pinnacle of Precious Metals Automation The Apex Gold Protocol represents the absolute zenith of algorithmic asset management, engineered exclusively for elite market participants who demand flawless execution in the global gold markets. Developed as a private, high-tier deployment, this bespoke system transcends traditional trading utilities to offer a sophisticated, institutional-grade capital compounder.
Whale Footprint Tracker
Idris
Experts
Whale Footprint Tracker MT5 is an institutional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to detect, track, and exploit the order flow of major market participants (Whales, Central Banks, and Market Makers). Instead of relying on lagging retail indicators, this expert advisor operates purely on advanced Liquidity Pool Mapping and Price Delivery Efficiency. The market doesn't move because of math formulas; it moves to hunt liquidity. Whale Footprint Tracker is designed to identif
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Zenith Aquarius Booster
Chak Man Cheung
Experts
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
XAU Portfolio Pro 3 TimeFrames
Fernando Medina Villanueva
Experts
XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames Strategy Overview XAU Portfolio Pro 3 Time Frames is a fully automated Expert Advisor portfolio designed exclusively for trading Gold on the M15, H1 and H4 timeframes. This portfolio combines three proven strategies to provide consistent returns across different market conditions. Development & Robustness Testing This portfolio has been developed using over 20 years of historical tick data, providing a solid statistical foundation for strategy validation. Ext
EtherNova MT5
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
Ethereum AI Trading Bot for MT4 & MT5 – Intelligent Level Trading Powered by Python AI and Agentic Automation The Ethereum AI Trading Bot is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, combining intelligent level-based trading with AI-assisted market analysis. Designed for ETHUSD traders, the system integrates technical market structure, dynamic support and resistance levels, and external Python-based analytical tools to enhance trading decisions while maintain
Pro Multi FX
Muhammad Wasim
Experts
Pro Multi-FX EA — Product Description Pro Multi-FX EA — Multi-Currency Trend & Pullback System with Institutional-Grade Risk Control Trade four major currency pairs with one disciplined, rules-based system. Pro Multi-FX EA is a fully automated expert advisor built around a simple idea: trade with the trend, enter on a pullback, and never risk more than a fixed, predetermined percentage of your account on any single trade. No martingale. No grid. No averaging into losers. Just a consistent proces
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Experts
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
Gold ECN MT5
Raphael Okonkwo
Experts
The   Gold ECN EA   is designed with the advanced AI algorithms that analyze market uncertainties. It is developed with machine learning systems that can adapt to news updates and dynamically ride the market as changes remain constant. In sync with predictive AI, a machine learning algorithm is used to pick out extreme higher lows, higher highs, lower highs, and lower lows of the market within a period and check for similar repetitions; it goes further to study the chart in real time by using pr
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Geek Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Geek Engine EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that combines multiple proven technical analysis strategies with sophisticated risk management and performance tracking capabilities. Designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking consistent, rule-based trading execution. KEY FEATURES Multi-Strategy Trading System - MA Crossover Strategy with multi-timeframe confirmation - RSI Momentum Strategy with divergence detection - MACD Signal Strategy with histogram analysis -
Quantum Vision EA
Perceval Holloway
Experts
Product Description for MQL5 Quantum Vision EA - Advanced Breakout Ladder Trading System Overview Quantum Vision is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) developed by HWAY TRADING PTY LTD, designed to capitalize on market breakouts with precision and efficiency. Primarily optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), this versatile EA can be adapted for various symbols including Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and US indices. Utilizing a market execution ladder strategy without pending orders, Quantum
Tradify unity
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Tradify is a quantitative trading system designed for institutional-grade market analysis and execution. The system utilizes a multi-timeframe alignment strategy combined with fractal geometry and Fibonacci mathematics to identify high-probability entry zones. Core Methodology The system operates on a triple-screen framework, ensuring that trades are only executed when the short-term entry, medium-term trend, and long-term bias are fully synchronized. This approach minimizes exposure to counter-
Gld5X
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
AI‑Driven XAUUSD M5 Expert Advisor  ️ Important Note for Buyers The EA is currently priced at only 44 USD , but this is a temporary launch price. The low price is not a reflection of the system’s value — it is intentionally set this way to gather early stars and verified reviews. Once the initial review phase is complete, the price will increase significantly. If you want access to an AI‑powered gold system at a fraction of its real market value, this is the moment to secure it before the p
PivotGrid By Sandsalgo
Aditya Sandy Indrawan
Experts
EA PIVOT GRID SYSTEM v1.8 by SandsAlgo    Smart Swing Trading with Intelligent Grid Recovery PROFESSIONAL GRADE EXPERT ADVISOR FOR METATRADER 5 EA Pivot Grid System is a fully automated trading robot that combines  the power of SWING TRADING using Pivot Point detection with an  intelligent GRID SYSTEM for position averaging and profit optimization. This EA ide
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
4.5 (8)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for an institutional approach to trading, using the key principles of ICT (Inner Circle Trader). It analyzes market structure, liquidity levels, and imbalance zones to find high-probability entry and exit points. 1+1 PROMOTION:   Buy one expert advisor and get a second one free! Quantity is limited! Key Logic Components Market Structure: The CyberPunk EA identifies short-term (STH/STL), medium-term (ITH/ITL), and long-term (LTH/LTL) extremes, forming support and
Fvg In Fvg
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
FVG In FVG EA — From Learn to Earn. The most-watched imbalance on any chart, taken where you have not seen it before: a Fair Value Gap confirmed inside a Fair Value Gap. A GAP EVERYONE WATCHES. AN EXECUTION NO ONE ELSE HAS. The EA detects the Fair Value Gap — the 3-candle imbalance — on a higher timeframe, then requires a second FVG, formed inside the first, on the timeframes you choose. Only an overlap above your threshold validates the zone: Most Powerful Overlap FVG Zones — rigorously selec
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
More from author
SmartClose Pro
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Utilities
SmartClose Pro is a powerful, user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 that gives traders complete control over grouped position management across multiple symbols. Whether you're looking to lock in profits or limit losses across several trades, SmartClose Pro streamlines the process with smart automation, precision, and safety. With SmartClose Pro, you can select any open positions from the intuitive top-level table and add them to a dedicated monitoring list below. You can
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review