The AO Trade system is specifically tailored for trend trading, leveraging auction or news times as reference points for comparison with other specific order times to anticipate market trends.







**All time parameters utilized in the EA are based on your terminal time. Different brokers may operate on different GMT time zones, which can further vary due to Daylight Saving Time adjustments.**

**Kindly ensure thorough verification of time settings aligned with your terminal before implementation.**





Recommanded Setting:

Use in M1 timeframe

HK50 / DE40 / USTEC / UK100





During the time check, you will observe that the price check occurs 1 minute after the specific check time minute (1.2 Check time minute). This design is intentional, allowing for the completion of the bar being referenced, thereby ensuring that the open, high, low, and close values can be utilized for accurate comparison with the order time.





SETTINGS

-----------------1 Timers-------------------

1.1 Check time hour (HH) -- The timestamp used for record the price.

1.2 Check time minute (MM)

1.3 Order time hour (HH) -- The timestamp used to compare with the checked price in order to open the order.

1.4 Order time minute (MM)

1.5 Switch for force exit -- On/Off to utilize the force exit timer to automatically close the order if the take profit (TP) or stop loss (SL) conditions cannot be met.

1.5.1 Force exit hour(HH)

1.5.2 Force exit minute (MM)

-------------2 Check Distance----------------

2.1 If check price bar High - Low distance lower than this value -- This value determines which kind of price to use for comparison during the price check period.

-------------2.2 Lower Distance---------------

2.2.1 Value for bullish candlestick

2.2.2 Value for bearish candlestick

-------------2.3 Higher Distance--------------

2.3.1 Value for bullish candlestick

2.3.2 Value for bearish candlestick

---------------3 Orders Setting---------------

3.1 Minimum distance to place order -- If the check time price - order time market price lower than this level, then no order will be open.

3.2 Lot size

3.3 TP (pips)

3.4 SL (pips)

3.5 Trail start (pips)

3.6 Trail step (pips)

3.7 Switch Break Even 1 -- Break-Even function are similar to trailing. However, break even will only trigger one, whereas trailing will keep update base on the prices change.

3.7.1 Break start (pips)

3.7.2 Break step (pips)

3.8 Switch Break Even 2

3.8.1 Break start (pips)

3.8.2 Break step (pips)

3.9 Switch Break Even 3

3.9.1 Break start (pips)

3.9.2 Break step (pips)

3.10 Switch Break Even 4

3.10.1 Break start (pips)

3.10.2 Break step (pips)

3.11 Switch Break Even 5

3.11.1 Break start (pips)

3.10.2 Break step (pips)

---------------4 Reverse Order----------------





4.1 Switch for reverse order -- If the order cannot be closed within the specified time frame, it will be forcibly closed, and a reversed buy/sell order will be opened. **Use before the force exit time. Ensure thorough testing before enabling this feature.**

4.1.1 Reverse time hour (HH)

4.1.2 Reserver time minute (MM)

---------------5 General----------------------

5.1 Magic Number