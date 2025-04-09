Scylla AI Trading System Description

Please note: Traditional backtesting may not fully reflect AI performance due to its reliance on dynamic, real-time market analysis.

Scylla AI is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This Expert Advisor (EA) utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze financial markets and identify potential trading opportunities. It employs a multi-faceted analysis approach, incorporating:

• Technical Analysis: Scylla AI analyzes price data across multiple timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1, W1) and utilizes common technical indicators such as RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, and Moving Averages to assess market conditions and trends.

• Pattern Recognition: The system is designed to recognize chart patterns and market structures to identify potential trading setups.

• Risk Management: Scylla AI incorporates risk management features, including volatility monitoring, configurable risk percentage per trade, and optional stop-loss and trailing stop functionality. It also offers news filtering to potentially avoid trading during high-impact economic news events.

• AI-Driven Decision Making: The core of the system is its AI engine, which processes collected market data and technical analysis to generate potential trading signals. Based on this analysis, Scylla AI can automatically place pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) with defined stop-loss and take-profit levels.

Key features include customizable trading hours, Friday closing protection, and target-based profit management. Scylla AI is intended to assist traders by automating market analysis and order execution based on AI-driven insights.

Key Features:

• AI-Powered Market Analysis

• Multi-Timeframe Technical Analysis

• Chart Pattern Recognition Capabilities

• Integrated Risk Management Tools

• Optional News Filter

• Automated Pending Order Placement

• Configurable Trading Hours and Friday Protection

• Target-Based Profit Management





Specification Value Minimum Required Deposit $50 Compatible Account Types All Trading Accounts (Standard, ECN, Raw Spread) Supported Brokers All MT5 Brokers Trading Instruments Major Pairs - Minor Pairs- Gold (XAU/USD)







