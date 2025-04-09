Scylla AI

Please note: Traditional backtesting may not fully reflect AI performance due to its reliance on dynamic, real-time market analysis.

Scylla AI is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This Expert Advisor (EA) utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze financial markets and identify potential trading opportunities. It employs a multi-faceted analysis approach, incorporating:
Technical Analysis: Scylla AI analyzes price data across multiple timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1, W1) and utilizes common technical indicators such as RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, and Moving Averages to assess market conditions and trends.
Pattern Recognition: The system is designed to recognize chart patterns and market structures to identify potential trading setups.
Risk Management: Scylla AI incorporates risk management features, including volatility monitoring, configurable risk percentage per trade, and optional stop-loss and trailing stop functionality. It also offers news filtering to potentially avoid trading during high-impact economic news events.
AI-Driven Decision Making: The core of the system is its AI engine, which processes collected market data and technical analysis to generate potential trading signals. Based on this analysis, Scylla AI can automatically place pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) with defined stop-loss and take-profit levels.
Key features include customizable trading hours, Friday closing protection, and target-based profit management. Scylla AI is intended to assist traders by automating market analysis and order execution based on AI-driven insights.
Key Features:
AI-Powered Market Analysis
Multi-Timeframe Technical Analysis
Chart Pattern Recognition Capabilities
Integrated Risk Management Tools
Optional News Filter
Automated Pending Order Placement
Configurable Trading Hours and Friday Protection

Target-Based Profit Management




Specification Value
Minimum Required Deposit $50
Compatible Account Types All Trading Accounts (Standard, ECN, Raw Spread)
Supported Brokers All MT5 Brokers
Trading Instruments
Major Pairs - Minor Pairs- Gold (XAU/USD)



Amo AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
Experts
AMO AI Expert Advisor Version: 2.0 | Build: Advanced Neural Network System | AMO AI CHAT GROUP   |  SET FILES  AMO AI is an advanced Expert Advisor that utilizes a 7-layer deep neural network architecture combined with artificial intelligence algorithms for automated trading analysis. The system processes market data through multiple analytical layers to identify potential trading opportunities based on technical patterns and market behavior.   Technical Architecture Neural Network: 7-layer de
BtcAI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
Experts
please live the message after purchase to receive the gift  BTC AI Trading Bot - Advanced Crypto Trading with AI Integration channels link: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/btcai  IMPORTANT BACKTEST NOTICE This Expert Advisor uses different strategies for backtesting versus live trading: - Backtest Mode: Utilizes a simplified strategy based on traditional technical indicators - Live Trading: Employs full AI analysis including market sentiment, news impact, and complex pattern recognition - Ba
Peketyo-Hanamaru
43
Peketyo-Hanamaru 2025.12.23 00:44 
 

The developer provides very courteous and attentive support, responding sincerely to messages and comments, which is appreciated. However, the product page states that “traditional back testing may not fully reflect the performance of AI that relies on dynamic, real-time market analysis.” In reality, the demo results, backrest results, and live trading behavior differ significantly. While the demo version appears profitable, in practice the EA functions as a loss-generating system. Trend detection is extremely lenient, and the buy and sell lines are set within a very narrow range. As a result, the EA frequently opens hedged positions. This behavior closely resembles grid trading, yet it is unclear how the system actually determines market trends. Additionally, the risk–reward balance is poor. Small losses accumulate consistently over time. I tested the EA on eight currency pairs, and all of them resulted in losses, suggesting fundamental weaknesses in the system’s design rather than pair-specific issues. Since trade history is publicly available in the comments section, I strongly recommend reviewing it carefully before making a purchase. Based on my experience, I decided not to run this EA on a real account and kept it in demo trading only after purchase. In that sense, it ultimately served as a valuable learning experience. I hope future updates will bring meaningful improvements, but in its current state, I believe even free or lower-priced EAs perform better.Additionally, the post-purchase bonus could not be used because the license was never approved.

Despite this situation, no clear explanation or resolution was provided, which is highly problematic and has led to a strong sense of distrust toward the developer.

Melih Enes Bozkurt
291
Melih Enes Bozkurt 2025.12.09 12:27 
 

First of all, I would like to thank the bot owner for the support and attention provided. The responses were quick, and they were helpful in answering my questions. I purchased this bot and used it actively for a while, primarily on XAUUSD. My goal was to trade consistently with a system that reduces manual workload, provides high-quality signals, and includes solid risk management. However, my experience fell significantly short of these expectations, and I would like to share several important points. 1. Profit / Loss Performance Does Not Meet Expectations When reviewing the bot’s trades, it becomes clear that losses consistently outweigh profits. As seen in my trading history, most positions closed in loss within a very short time, and stop-loss levels were clearly not aligned with market structure. For example: Many positions ended with losses between –10 and –30 USD, While profitable trades typically produced only 1–7 USD. This results in a seriously imbalanced risk-to-reward ratio in the long run. While the bot generates small profits on some trades, it simultaneously produces significantly larger losses on others, dragging the total balance downward. Looking at the overall profit/loss summary, the system is clearly net negative. 2. Poor Signal Quality and Timing Issues The signals generated by the bot often: Lag behind market momentum, Misread reaction levels, Open trades against the prevailing trend, which increases losses. Especially for a fast-moving instrument like XAUUSD, delayed signal generation is already a major issue—and in this bot, it happens frequently. 3. Inconsistent Risk Management Logic Stop-loss levels in many trades were not dynamically adjusted to match market volatility. As a result: Positions hit stop-loss very quickly, Many trades closed prematurely due to unnecessarily tight SL levels, Potentially profitable trades were cut short before they could run. Even though the position sizes were small, the low win rate caused losses to accumulate, negatively affecting the overall account performance. 4. Lack of a Real, Structured Strategy The bot often: Opened buy/sell positions in areas without trend break confirmation, Failed to correctly interpret support and resistance reversals, Did not demonstrate a consistent, rational trading methodology. Statistically, the occasional small profits were not enough to compensate for the significantly larger losses, which suggests the system has a very low chance of being profitable. 5. Overall Conclusion Based on my experience, the bot does not perform at the level it promises in terms of: Signal quality, Risk management, Profit/loss balance, Adaptation to market conditions. In its current state, the bot does not produce sustainable performance and, instead of growing the account over time, it contributes to account drawdown. For this reason, I recommend that potential buyers evaluate these points carefully before making a decision.

