Scylla AI Trading System Description
Please note: Traditional backtesting may not fully reflect AI performance due to its reliance on dynamic, real-time market analysis.
Scylla AI is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This Expert Advisor (EA) utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze financial markets and identify potential trading opportunities. It employs a multi-faceted analysis approach, incorporating:
• Technical Analysis: Scylla AI analyzes price data across multiple timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1, W1) and utilizes common technical indicators such as RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, and Moving Averages to assess market conditions and trends.
• Pattern Recognition: The system is designed to recognize chart patterns and market structures to identify potential trading setups.
• Risk Management: Scylla AI incorporates risk management features, including volatility monitoring, configurable risk percentage per trade, and optional stop-loss and trailing stop functionality. It also offers news filtering to potentially avoid trading during high-impact economic news events.
• AI-Driven Decision Making: The core of the system is its AI engine, which processes collected market data and technical analysis to generate potential trading signals. Based on this analysis, Scylla AI can automatically place pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) with defined stop-loss and take-profit levels.
Key features include customizable trading hours, Friday closing protection, and target-based profit management. Scylla AI is intended to assist traders by automating market analysis and order execution based on AI-driven insights.
Key Features:
• AI-Powered Market Analysis
• Multi-Timeframe Technical Analysis
• Chart Pattern Recognition Capabilities
• Integrated Risk Management Tools
• Optional News Filter
• Automated Pending Order Placement
• Configurable Trading Hours and Friday Protection
• Target-Based Profit Management
|Specification
|Value
|Minimum Required Deposit
|$50
|Compatible Account Types
|All Trading Accounts (Standard, ECN, Raw Spread)
|Supported Brokers
|All MT5 Brokers
|Trading Instruments
|
Major Pairs - Minor Pairs- Gold (XAU/USD)
The developer provides very courteous and attentive support, responding sincerely to messages and comments, which is appreciated. However, the product page states that “traditional back testing may not fully reflect the performance of AI that relies on dynamic, real-time market analysis.” In reality, the demo results, backrest results, and live trading behavior differ significantly. While the demo version appears profitable, in practice the EA functions as a loss-generating system. Trend detection is extremely lenient, and the buy and sell lines are set within a very narrow range. As a result, the EA frequently opens hedged positions. This behavior closely resembles grid trading, yet it is unclear how the system actually determines market trends. Additionally, the risk–reward balance is poor. Small losses accumulate consistently over time. I tested the EA on eight currency pairs, and all of them resulted in losses, suggesting fundamental weaknesses in the system’s design rather than pair-specific issues. Since trade history is publicly available in the comments section, I strongly recommend reviewing it carefully before making a purchase. Based on my experience, I decided not to run this EA on a real account and kept it in demo trading only after purchase. In that sense, it ultimately served as a valuable learning experience. I hope future updates will bring meaningful improvements, but in its current state, I believe even free or lower-priced EAs perform better.Additionally, the post-purchase bonus could not be used because the license was never approved.
Despite this situation, no clear explanation or resolution was provided, which is highly problematic and has led to a strong sense of distrust toward the developer.