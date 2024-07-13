SchermanActionPro

Introducing SchermanActionPro: The New Automated Trading Bot from Automatictrading
Automatictrading is proud to present SchermanActionPro!
Featured Features:
 • Configurable Indicators: Adjust the averages and the number of candles according to Ivan's recommendations.
 • Operational Flexibility: Choose between purchases and sales.
 • Profit Taking: Fixed options, based on ATR or contrary signal.
 • Loss Stop: Configurable fixed, according to ATR or by contrary signal.
 • Lot Types: Fixed lot selection, fixed risk in % of account or fixed amount of money.
 • Maximum Batch Protection: Configurable.
 • Pip and Slippage Size: Fully adjustable.
 • Filters and Outputs: Activate input and output filters according to ATR and Spread levels.
 • Profit Taking and Partial Loss Closure: Configurable by level.
 • Trailing Stop and Break Even: Configurable distance, percentage and slippage.
 • Output by Number of Candles: Configurable.
 • Hours of Operation: Set weekly, daily and special schedules for Friday.
 • Mobile Notifications: Activate alerts for losses, balance and liquidity.
Recommendations for use:
 • Index: SP500
 • Deadline: D1 (Daily)
 • Minimum Deposit: $1000
 • Account Type: With low spreads
Total Flexibility: Thanks to its high configurability, you can try SchermanActionPro in other markets. We recommend thorough testing on demo accounts before trading on live accounts to fully understand its functionalities.
Start your journey with SchermanActionPro today!
Transform your trading with a powerful tool, backed by Ivan Scherman's experience and designed for the most demanding traders. Discover how to maximize your market opportunities with SchermanActionPro!
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XAU Sniper Pro — Triple-Strategy Liquidity Sweep EA for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Most gold trading systems rely on lagging indicators and end up entering after the move has already happened. XAU Sniper Pro takes the opposite approach: it waits for price to sweep key liquidity levels — triggering stop orders and taking retail traders out — then enters the reversal as the move exhausts itself. This is the mechanism behind many institutional-style moves on gold, automated and systematized into three
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies.    *** SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL PRICE!!!    *** DON'T MISS OUT! GET THIS SPECIAL OFFER !
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