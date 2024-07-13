Introducing SchermanActionPro: The New Automated Trading Bot from Automatictrading

Automatictrading is proud to present SchermanActionPro!

Featured Features:

• Configurable Indicators: Adjust the averages and the number of candles according to Ivan's recommendations.

• Operational Flexibility: Choose between purchases and sales.

• Profit Taking: Fixed options, based on ATR or contrary signal.

• Loss Stop: Configurable fixed, according to ATR or by contrary signal.

• Lot Types: Fixed lot selection, fixed risk in % of account or fixed amount of money.

• Maximum Batch Protection: Configurable.

• Pip and Slippage Size: Fully adjustable.

• Filters and Outputs: Activate input and output filters according to ATR and Spread levels.

• Profit Taking and Partial Loss Closure: Configurable by level.

• Trailing Stop and Break Even: Configurable distance, percentage and slippage.

• Output by Number of Candles: Configurable.

• Hours of Operation: Set weekly, daily and special schedules for Friday.

• Mobile Notifications: Activate alerts for losses, balance and liquidity.

Recommendations for use:

• Index: SP500

• Deadline: D1 (Daily)

• Minimum Deposit: $1000

• Account Type: With low spreads

Total Flexibility: Thanks to its high configurability, you can try SchermanActionPro in other markets. We recommend thorough testing on demo accounts before trading on live accounts to fully understand its functionalities.

Start your journey with SchermanActionPro today!

Transform your trading with a powerful tool, backed by Ivan Scherman's experience and designed for the most demanding traders. Discover how to maximize your market opportunities with SchermanActionPro!

