Signal Copy Multiplier

Signal Copy Multiplier automatically copies trades on the same account, for example, to get a better entry and adjusted volume on a subscribed signal.

MT4-Version: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/67412

MT5-Version: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/67415

You have found a good signal, but the volume of the provider's trades is too small?

With Signal Copy Multiplier you have the possibility to copy trades from any source (Expert Advisor, Signal, manual trades) and change the volume of the copied trades. Furthermore, the entry price can be improved ('boosted') by copying a trade only when the current price is below (buy) or above (sell) the order price of the original trade.


EA Features

  • Copies trades (any pair) using an order comment filter on the same account
  • The entry price of the copy can be configured. Negative values allow better entry prices (the better entry price must be achieved, of course).
  • Copied trades are monitored and automatically closed when the original trade is closed.
  • Positions are checked on each tick (it is therefore recommended to use the chart of the same pair that is to be copied).
  • Using different Magic Numbers, multiple instances of Signal Copy Multiplier can be applied to the same account with different parameters.

Parameters


General

  • Magic Number: magic number of the EA (Attention! When launching multiple instances on the same account, the Magic Number must be different for each instance)
  • Log Severity: Specifies the log level. If Error is selected, only errors will be displayed in Expert Advisor Log. Recommended setting is Warning.
  • MaxTrades: Up to this number boost trades are generated.

Filter

  • CommentFilter: only the trades that match the comment filter will be copied.

Boost order parameter

  • DistancePips: an order will be copied if the distance from the entry of the original trade is under (Buy) or over (Sell). Negative values mean better entries.
  • LotPercent: lot size of the copied trade (100% = same size, 50% corresponds to half the size, 250% corresponds to two and a half times the size)
  • LotSizeMaximum: maximum lot size, no boost trade can be larger than this size.
  • BoostOrderComment: this comment is placed at the end of the boost-order comment.

 

Important

It is important to note that an adequate risk/chance ratio is maintained even when using Signal Copy Multiplier. Do not overload you account.


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Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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Ralf Schliepat
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Signal Copy Multiplier automatically copies trades on the same account, for example, to get a better entry and adjusted volume on a subscribed signal. MT4-Version:  https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/67412 MT5-Version:  https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/67415 You have found a good signal, but the volume of the provider's trades is too small?  With Signal Copy Multiplier you have the possibility to copy trades from any source (Expert Advisor, Signal, manual trades) and change the volume
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