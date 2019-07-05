PipFinite Binary Options PRO

4.45
  • Indicators
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4388)
    ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪
    ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ Ꝏ⁪⁪ PipFinite
    40 products
  • Version: 7.0
  • Updated: 2 June 2025
  • Activations: 5

This LEGIT Indicator Can Accurately Predict the Outcome of One Bar.

Imagine adding more filters to further increase your probability!

Unlike other products, Binary Options PRO can analyze past signals giving you the statistical edge.


How Increase Your Probability

Information revealed here ► www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038

NOTE: The selection of a Good Broker is important for the overall success in trading Binary Options.


Benefits You Get

  • Unique algorithm that anticipates price weakness.
  • Generates many signals so you can have more options to trade.
  • Compatible to other indicators to further increase accuracy.
  • Statistics generated per signal outcome.
  • Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
  • Signals strictly on the "Open of the bar".
  • Works in all symbols and all timeframes.
  • Integrated pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts.
  • Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.

    How To Trade

    Follow 3 easy steps to trade.

    Step 1: Win Rate

    • Actual Win Rate is greater than Minimum Win Rate (Actual Win Rate > Min Win Rate).
    Step 2: Entry
    • Enter trade on a new signal.
    Step 3: Exit
    • Wait for the bar to close to get results.

      Reliable Statistics Calculation

      Every signal is evaluated to give you the confidence to execute your trades.

      Win Condition

      • Buy Win - when the current bar closed greater than or equal to the open (Close ≥ Open)
      • Sell Win - when the current bar closed less than or equal to the open (Close ≤ Open)

      Loss Condition

      • Buy Loss - when the current bar closed less than the open (Close < Open)
      • Sell Loss - when the current bar closed greater than the open (Close > Open)

      Min Win Rate

      • The minimum win rate required to be profitable.

        Actual Win Rate

        • Percentage of signals which qualified for win condition.


        Parameters

        • Payout - the profit percent you get per trade.
        • Signal Period - the number of bars used to calculate the algorithm.
        • Maximum History Bars - maximum number of bars used for calculation.
        • Misc Parameters - controls the universal visibility of objects and buffers.
        • Display Parameters - controls the visibility of objects drawn on chart.
        • Graphics Parameters - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on chart.
        • Dashboard Parameters - controls the visibility and colors of statistics found on chart.
        • Alert Parameters - controls the alert options enabled.


        User Manual

        For more information ► Click Here

        Reviews 37
        Alif Trading
        35
        Alif Trading 2023.01.05 17:53 
         

        Such a beautiful indicator

        HitmanDineroATL
        19
        HitmanDineroATL 2022.03.07 16:53 
         

        Wow very accurate I love it!

        atthetime
        19
        atthetime 2021.12.07 18:21 
         

        good indicator

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        Filter:
        Alif Trading
        35
        Alif Trading 2023.01.05 17:53 
         

        Such a beautiful indicator

        HitmanDineroATL
        19
        HitmanDineroATL 2022.03.07 16:53 
         

        Wow very accurate I love it!

        atthetime
        19
        atthetime 2021.12.07 18:21 
         

        good indicator

        mr.t
        111
        mr.t 2021.10.04 17:28 
         

        I think it's a good indicator.

        mafy
        270
        mafy 2021.07.03 17:58 
         

        Great indicator to include in my trading strategy

        Wichwasin Chirathanaphak
        110
        Wichwasin Chirathanaphak 2021.06.29 12:53 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Yocrz
        350
        Yocrz 2021.04.28 14:05 
         

        Winrate 60% Can not make money

        Karlo Wilson Vendiola
        140571
        Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2021.05.01 08:31
        Thank you for your feedback
        .
        PipFinite Binary Options Pro has a base Winrate of 55% To make profit, we suggest:
        (1) A broker that offers a payout of 80% or Higher
        (2) Combining to another indicator to further increase winrate
        .
        You can check:
        https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038
        Robert Cantatore
        96
        Robert Cantatore 2021.02.25 10:13 
         

        This is a great indicator and helping me to win my binary option trades. so far a good experience thank you.

        SerSt
        34
        SerSt 2021.02.24 10:12 
         

        Индикатор хороший, но конечно надо сначала тестировать, и ставить дополнительные фильтры.

        TrioVegas
        103
        TrioVegas 2020.11.08 15:47 
         

        Отличный индикатор!

        ZC31S
        260
        ZC31S 2020.09.20 13:26 
         

        FX用を購入したので、序にこちらも。こちらは日本人向けでは無いので、購入には注意が必要です。日本人なら坂田五法の「赤三兵・黒三兵」が定番であったりしますが、これは違うポイントでサインが出て来ます。この人のインジケーターは少し遠い未来向けなので、Signal Periodを上げて１分足で表示させて１分取引でなく、５分から１５分取引でやるのが良い感じがします。ボリンジャーバンドを表示させましたがあまり意味が無いような気がしますし、RSIやMFIも同時表示させてもサインの的中率アップには繋がりませんでした。CCIをー２００～＋２００表示させて、どちらかのラインにタッチしたら７分以内に反発しやすいので逆張りサインだけ摘出しようかとも思ったのですが、その時はサイン無視してエントリーしても的中率はあまり変わりませんでした。せっかくボリンジャーバンドを使うので、一目均衡表の雲無しの遅行スパンを試してみますかね・・・。皆さん、どうやって的中率上げてるんでしょうか？個人的にはもう少し的中率が欲しいです。全般的には使い易いサインツールなので、人には勧められますけどね。

        Fabio Hernan
        224
        Fabio Hernan 2020.05.28 06:21 
         

        It is a very good tool, please can you send me the Scanner? Thanks, Fabio.

        taka12
        91
        taka12 2020.05.21 09:36 
         

        thank you very much

        Suriyun
        79
        Suriyun 2020.04.23 22:18 
         

        Winrate 53% Can not make money

        Very basic indicator

        Karlo Wilson Vendiola
        140571
        Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2021.05.01 08:36
        PipFinite Binary Options Pro has a winrate around 55-60%
        .
        If the winrate showing in your broker is below 55% (53% in your case)
        We suggest you look for another pair or timeframe that has at least 55%
        There are plenty of pairs and timeframes to choose from
        .
        After you have selected another pair/timeframe that has at least 55% winrate
        Then you can further increase the probability by combining to other indicators
        .
        You can check:
        https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038
        joe Brown
        432
        joe Brown 2020.04.21 10:20 
         

        Awesome tool to add to my strategy I'm sure I can get better results once I receive the binary pro scanner

        douglasbbb7
        60
        douglasbbb7 2020.03.03 07:15 
         

        does not work is a complete loser, just looks beautiful, rate never reaches 60%.

        wish you all luck

        Karlo Wilson Vendiola
        140571
        Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2021.05.01 08:39
        Thank you for your review.
        .
        PipFinite Binary Options Pro has a base Winrate of 55% To make profit, we suggest:
        (1) A broker that offers a payout of 80% or Higher
        (2) Combining to another indicator to further increase winrate
        .
        If the winrate showing on your dashboard is below 55%
        We suggest you look for another pair or timeframe that has at least 55%
        There are plenty of pairs and timeframes to choose from
        You can also further filter those signals by adding Bollinger Bands or Moving Average to increase probability
        .
        You can check:
        https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038
        Yudi Hermawan St
        178
        Yudi Hermawan St 2020.02.06 05:44 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Joker JO
        36
        Joker JO 2020.01.09 18:20 
         

        very bad indicator the 60 % win rate appear one time every month and other trades all of them loss loss loss do n't buy it waste of money and time .

        wish you all luck

        Karlo Wilson Vendiola
        140571
        Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2021.05.01 08:44
        PipFinite Binary Options Pro has a winrate around 55-60%
        .
        If your numbers are below 55%
        We suggest you look for another pair or timeframe that has at least 55%
        There are plenty of pairs and timeframes to choose from
        Combining it to another strategy also increases probability
        .
        To make profit using our indicator, you need:
        (1) A broker that offers a payout of 80% or Higher
        (2) Combining to another indicator to further increase winrate
        .
        You can check:
        https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038
        tomo0320
        19
        tomo0320 2020.01.06 09:05 
         

        very good indicator. I expect it in the future. Thank you very much.

        luceight
        25
        luceight 2019.12.11 09:18 
         

        I hope for this indicator to have a great potential in BO trading.

        12
        Reply to review