Trade Advisor MT4

3.5

Trade Advisor : Mastering The Chart

The Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) Assistant for Professional Traders

VERSION


v.3.0 - Telegram Bot Integration

Note: MT4 version is lighter than MT5 version

Trade Advisor : Mastering The Chart


Trade Advisor is an advanced trading assistant designed to enhance trading strategies by integrating key market analysis tools and seamless functionality for traders. Here’s an overview of what makes Trade Advisor a powerful asset for traders:


Key Features and Advantages


1. Supply and Demand Zones: Trade Advisor helps users identify critical supply and demand zones, ensuring more strategic entry and exit points in the market.


2. Smart Money Concept : This feature enables traders to better understand market trends and structures, identifying bullish, bearish, and consolidative phases with clarity.


3. Fair Value Gap Detection: Trade Advisor locates fair value gaps, assisting traders in spotting potential market imbalances for optimal entry and exit opportunities.


4. Pivot Points Calculation: Automatically calculates pivot points to help traders anticipate potential market reversals and continuations with precision.


5. Weekly High and Low Tracking: Monitors weekly high and low levels, making it easier to recognize significant price levels and understand recent market behavior.


6. Volume Profile Analysis: Trade Advisor includes volume profile analysis, helping users see where the highest trading volume occurs and supporting more accurate market assessments.


7. Support and Resistance Identification: Identifies and marks key support and resistance levels, aiding traders in setting precise targets and stops.


8. Session Differentiation: Visual markers for different trading sessions (e.g., Asian, European, and U.S.), enabling traders to strategize according to session volatility and liquidity.


9. Currency Strength Meter: Provides real-time information on the strength of each currency, assisting forex traders in selecting favorable currency pairs.


10. One-Click Risk-Reward Calculation: Easily calculate the risk-to-reward ratio within selected areas (such as supply and demand zones) with a single click. This feature allows quick, precise planning, particularly in high-activity trading scenarios.


11. Drawing Tools: Trade Advisor includes drawing tools for lines and rectangles, enabling users to mark and analyze specific areas on the chart.


12. Keyboard Hotkeys: Hotkey functionality allows traders to execute transactions and take screenshots directly from the keyboard, streamlining trading and chart documentation.


13. Telegram Bot Integration: Send screenshots and brief trade summaries instantly to a designated Telegram channel, keeping traders connected and informed across platforms.


Trade Advisor combines analytical power with efficient tools for both novice and experienced traders. By automating calculations and integrating direct communication features, it serves as a reliable assistant for more strategic and informed trading.



Reviews 2
Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika
427
Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika 2025.12.10 02:00 
 

I think the MT4 Trade Advisor is a good tool for money management in trading FX. I hope the "pending order expiration" feature will be added in the next update. So our pending orders will be deleted after a certain number of hours automatically by the EA. Thank you

Recommended products
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku for MT4. Ichimoku indicator is   one of the most powerful trend indicators . H TF means -   H igher TimeFrame. This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders as well as combination with Price Action entries. HTF Ichimoku  Indicator allows you to attach Ichimoku from higher timeframe to your current chart. Up trend   - red line above blue one (and both lines are above cloud) /  Down trend   - red line below blue one  (and both lines are below cloud). Open BUY o
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "WPR and 2 Moving Averages" for MT4, No Repaint. - WPR itself is one of the best oscillators for scalping. - "WPR and 2 Moving Averages" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of WPR oscillator. - Indicator gives opportunities to see the price corrections very early. - It is very easy to set up this indicator via parameters, it can be used on any time-frame. - You can see Buy and Sell entry conditions on the pictures. - Consider Buy signal conditions:
Button Panel Trade OneClick VZ
Kusuma Nungki S
Utilities
Simple button panel of trade on your chart with OneClick VZ . This trade panel will make it easier for you. Equipped with several functions that make it very easy for you. You can try Trial Version OneClick V1 in here . This version includes: Open Order Buy Open Order Sell Open Pending Order [Buy Limit - Buy Stop - Sell Limit-Sell Stop] Close ALL orders Close Order Buy Close Order Sell Delete Pending Order [Buy Limit - Buy Stop - Sell Limit-Sell Stop] Order Management: Stop Loss Take Profit Tra
Close all button and by percent
Mas Khairul Araaf
3 (1)
Utilities
This tool working You can buy or sell from the button of this tool, the lot size can be filled manually, as for the close all buy button to end all buy positions, close all sell button to end all sell positions, Close All profit button to end  All  profit position, Close All Loss button to end all loss position, Delete Pending button to delete all Pending order, close all orders to end all orders. The variable, you can use close all percent for close all orders when profit in percent, if close
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
AW Metatrader to Telegram
AW Trading Software Limited
Utilities
An automated system for sending notifications so that none of your subscribers miss your trading events from your trading terminal. A utility that sends notifications to the Telegram messenger about any trading operations on your account. Step-by-step instructions for connecting the utility to a channel in Telegram ->  HERE  / MT5 -> HERE  Advantages: Easy setup and detailed instructions, Possibility to send adjustable screenshots, Customizable notification text using emoji, Adjustment of notif
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Utilities
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
Trading Panel Tradingscenes
Minh Nguyen Nam
Utilities
Tradingscenes Trading Panel     How will Trading Panel work ? Trading Panel is created as an Expert Advisor, which will enable traders to set pending orders, or mass pending orders in different types Limit orders with additional functions for taking profit as partial, trailing stop and also taking profit with differences price levels; let’s explain in every single functions for you as following parts: Read the full description here:   https://drive.google.com/file/d/10O10dBLLUcdT3MdPvKqO7L3CIFR
HistoryArrowDelete 4
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The script controls the display of order tracing. Deletes/sets the icons of closed and market orders. The Days of history to show parameter is the number of full days of trading history to be displayed on the chart. If the value is 0, only the current day is displayed, less than 0 - only market orders are displayed. The Check all windows or current only parameter is a switch; the script actions apply to all windows or only to the current window.
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Utilities
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
EezeOrder Multiple Trades Opener
Tawanda Tinarwo
4.75 (4)
Utilities
Open multiple trades with 1 click. The EezeOrder Script is designed to make trading easy. All in 1 click, open as many trades as you want, and select the order type from a dropdown list.  No need to change chart just enter the name of the symbol Enter the number of trades you want Select whether it is a buy, sell, buy limit, sell limit, buy stop or sell stop Enter TP(in points) and SL(in points) and click OK, and trades are opened 1. Make sure Auto trading is on 2. Make sure the symbol section
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
The Range Directional Force Indicator is designed to help traders analyze market trends, reversals, and directional strength. It focuses on price movements within defined ranges, identifying key moments when the market is gaining momentum or preparing for a shift. By dividing the chart into dynamic price ranges, the indicator detects critical support and resistance levels. It calculates the directional force of price movements, highlighting potential entry and exit points based on market sentim
Ichimoku Trade Alarm
Miroslaw Stachowiak
Indicators
The most effective signals generated by Ichimoku strategies. Ichimoku Trade Alarm is a supplement for Ichimoku Trade Panel and it shows the signals that Expert Advisor reacts to. Visualization of signals:  Price / Kijun sen cross - the candle body must be between Min_Candlestick_Body and Max_Candlestick_Body. The candle must close above / below Kijun sen, minimum in 1/3 of its body. Open candle must be located above / below Kijun sen. Chinkou span must be under the price of 26 periods in advanc
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilities
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Script CloseAll SELL
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilities
Close All SELL Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Twenty Magic Number Auto Close With Breakeven
Darius Botha
Utilities
A Utility used for accounts with multiple open positions with Magic numbers added via Expert Advisors or manually. The Utility closes specific Magic number open positions when a certain profit in currency $ has been reached. The Utility also closes specific Magic numbers open positions with a break-even feature when the Expert Advisors or manually a certain amount of open positions has been placed. The Utility also closes all buy stops and sell stops when the "Take profit sum $" has been reache
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Script DeleteALL Pending Orders
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilities
Delete All Pending Orders for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilities
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Push alert touch MA Moving Average
Marta Rodriguez Ruiz
Indicators
Indicator that alerts by push  notification to the mobile phone or by alert on the platform of the touch of the candle with the selected average. The alarm can be set to receive "x" seconds before the candle closes. Specially suitable for those who cannot or want to spend a lot of time in front of the screens to see a movement start from a moving average and therefore miss the movement. You can configure any average method and the time to receive the alert before the candle closes.
Imbalance Improper Price Action Fair Value Gap
Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
Marks Market Imbalance / Fair Value Gaps / Improper Price Action On The Chart . As traders continue to search for the best trading indicators to guide their investments, the   I mbalance   / I mproper   P rice   A ction   / F air   V alue   G ap   I ndicator has become increasingly popular. This indicator helps to identify opportunities   for taking profit . The indicator begins by scanning the markets for imbalance-improper price action events, allowing traders to immediately see when markets
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
Scalper Strike
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
works great with the trend, ideal for traders who trade using the scalping system. This is a pointer indicator. how to make deals. when the blue one appears, you need to open a trade to increase by 1 candle if the timeframe is m1 then for 1 minute, etc. if a red dot appears, you should make a deal to reduce it by 1 candle. Indicator signals appear along with a new candle; the working candle is the one on which the signal is located.
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
EasySet Panel
Joe Treacher
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Set Trade Panel Trade Smarter, Not Harder Take the stress out of trade setup and risk management with the Easy Set Trade Panel — a streamlined, drag-and-drop interface designed for speed, precision, and simplicity. Key Features: Effortless Trade Setup : Just drag your Entry, Stop, and Take Profit lines on the chart. The panel calculates the exact lot size for your trade based on your risk preferences. ️ Smart Risk Management : Choose how you want to control risk: % of Account (e.g., Ri
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Draw Agent
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Draw Agent is designed as beautiful and innovative way to create and manage all your chart analysis, scribbles, notes and more. This tool provides a freehand drawing method, to treat the chart space as a blackboard and draw by-hand. This Freehand Drawing tool lets you draw onto MT4/MT5 charts, in order to mark or highlight events on the chart.  Its helpful tool if you like to  to draft Elliott waves by hand, draw lines on chart, or to illustrate ideas on your chart, and  It is particularly usef
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilities
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Utilities
Discover Instant Trade Copying with the Revolutionary X2 Copy MT4. With just a 10-second setup, you'll get a powerful tool for syncing trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single Windows computer or VPS with unprecedented speed - under 0.1 seconds. Whether you're managing multiple accounts, following signals, or scaling your strategy, X2 Copy MT4 adapts to your workflow with unparalleled precision and control. Stop waiting — start copying with market-leading speed and reliability. Download t
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
News Dashboard MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.5 (8)
Utilities
This dashboard displaying current news from ForexFactory.com (calendar FFC) and from the Investing.com website . You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate notification for each news. You can read the news using your EA
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilities
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Auto Stop Loss All Trades MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilities
This is a simple utility which will put Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit. It also has Trailing Stop Loss and Break Even features. The input value of the Stop Loss and Take Profit is in Pips. Whenever you open a trade it will put stop loss and take profit in pips automatically. *If you need a more practical stop loss and take profit for your trades then you may like this ATR based stop loss utility,  Here! Inputs: 1. SL and Trailing SL - This is the Stop Loss value in Pips. Also used as Traili
Auto Martingale Trade Manager
DADALI ARWALY
5 (1)
Utilities
DESCRIPTION: The EA is a trade manager for managing manual or other trades by EA. It can place Stoploss, Takeprofit, Trailing, and Martingale/Average all open positions. Make sure to just place 1 type of open orders for each symbols   (Examples: 1 Buy or 1 Sell). The EA will not open the initial trades, but can be backtested to see how it works. FEATURES: Multicurrency or Single Pair Mode. Placing Stoploss / Takeprofit. Auto Martingale / Average Positions. Trailing for All Open Positions (Singl
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Fast Trade MT4
Alexey Valeev
4.8 (5)
Utilities
This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Alert Msg to Market Order
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (2)
Utilities
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
More from author
Virtual Reality MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (2)
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103400 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103401 The Virtual Reality Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading tool designed to optimize margin utilization while executing positions in financial markets. Its unique strategy involves a two-step process: initiating a virtual position followed by a corresponding real position, aimed at minimizing margin requirements. Here's a breakdown of how the Virtual Reality EA ope
Mirror Copier Client MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
Supply and Demand Assistant
Agus Santoso
4.89 (19)
Utilities
FREE MT4 INDICATOR :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 FREE MT4 ASSISTANT :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 Please leave a 5 star rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / IMBALANCE, HIDDEN BASE Introducing the "Supply and Demand Assistant" (EA) Expert Advisor – your ultimate tool for navigating the dynamic world of financial markets with
FREE
Rebate Hunter MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Rebate Hunter – Multi-Pair Hedging Grid EA (Dynamic Adaptive) Rebate Hunter is a multi-pair hedging grid Expert Advisor designed to generate consistent trading volume while targeting controlled basket profit. The EA opens Buy & Sell simultaneously (hedged entry), then manages positions using an dynamic-adaptive grid distance and an automated basket close system. This approach
Mirror Copier Master MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
FREE
Mirror Copier Client MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need   both   "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product
Marti Lovers
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114590 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120764 The "Marti Lovers" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated and aggressive trading system designed for experienced traders who can handle high-risk strategies. This EA combines multiple trading logics into one powerful tool, providing a unique and dynamic approach to forex trading. Given its aggressive nature, "Marti Lovers" requires a substantial balance to manage potential dr
Fast Scalper MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110557 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110558 Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2047369 Introducing the Cutting-Edge "FAST SCALPER" Expert Advisor : Unleash the Power of Global Markets with Precision and Proficiency In the dynamic realm of forex trading, staying ahead of the curve demands an unparalleled combination of intelligence and technology.  The "FAST SCALPER" Expert Advisor stands as the pinnacle of
Rebate Hunter
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Rebate Hunter – Multi-Pair Hedging Grid EA (Dynamic Adaptive) Rebate Hunter is a multi-pair hedging grid Expert Advisor designed to generate consistent trading volume while targeting controlled basket profit. The EA opens Buy & Sell simultaneously (hedged entry), then manages positions using an dynamic-adaptive grid distance and an automated basket close system. This approach
Gold Buster
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 Introducing the "Gold Buster" EA: Next-Generation Dynamic Support-Resistance and Risk Management System The "Gold Buster" EA represents the cutting-edge of automated trading systems, leveraging the latest advancements in open position management and risk analysis technology to redefine how support and resistance levels are identified and utilized in the financial markets. Th
Hedging Breakout
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104671 MT5 Version   : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110506 The Hedging Breakout Expert Advisor is a sophisticated trading tool designed to capitalize on market breakouts while employing robust risk management through hedging strategies. This EA is meticulously crafted to identify optimal breakout opportunities, leveraging increased market liquidity to maximize trading potential. By combining breakout logic with effective risk man
Multi Pair Currency Strength MT5
Agus Santoso
1 (1)
Experts
MT4  Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90091 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93707 The "Multi Pair Currency Strength Meter" Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced trading tool designed for forex traders looking to optimize their trading strategies through comprehensive market analysis and robust risk management techniques. This EA leverages the currency strength method, providing a clear indication of the relative strength and weakness of different currency pair
Mirror Copier Master MT4
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM Note: You need both "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account Blogs :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 HOW IT WORKS : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 Version Master :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 Client:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11484
FREE
Watermark MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Watermark MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120783 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120784 Logo MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121289 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121290 The "Watermark" script is designed to enhance your trading chart by displaying crucial information directly on the chart's background. This script provides a clear and unobtrusive way to keep track of key details like the current trading pai
FREE
Averaging Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Hedging Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Smart Trader MT4
Agus Santoso
2 (1)
Utilities
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91169 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110193 Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345410 Introducing the "Smart Trader" trading assistant expert advisor – the ultimate tool trusted by professional traders worldwide for its unparalleled adaptability and cutting-edge risk management strategies. At the heart of "Smart Trader" lies its revolutionary risk management switching system, meticulously designed to dynamic
Switching Assistant MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Hedging Assistant MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Averaging Assistant MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Switching Assistant MT4
Agus Santoso
Utilities
Please leave a 5 stars rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The "Risk Management Assistant" Expert Advisor Collection is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance trading strategies by effectively managing risk across various market conditions. This collection comprises three key components:   averaging ,   switching , and   hedging   expert advisors, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different trading scenarios. This EA is a   development   of standard r
FREE
Grandmaster
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79803 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107840 "Grandmaster" EA — Precision One Shot Trading with Smart Indicators Tired of messy strategies, overtrading, and unnecessary risk? Say hello to Grandmaster EA — a clean, precise, and no-nonsense Expert Advisor built for traders who want one shot, one kill with intelligent decision-making. Powered by Triple Indicator Logic Grandmaster EA uses the power combo of: Bulls Power – D
Liquidity Side
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86275 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94339 Liquidity Side EA – Smart Entry Based on Institutional Liquidity Liquidity Side is an automated Expert Advisor designed to detect hidden liquidity areas in the market—where institutions are most likely to trade. By combining technical indicators and real-time news filters, this EA is able to avoid market noise and focus on efficient and precise entries. Key Features Smart Liqu
Volatility Switching
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88159 MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104672 "Volatility Switching" is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for traders seeking to optimize their positions in dynamic market environments. This EA operates on the principle of recognizing market volatility and dynamically adjusting its strategies to mitigate risk and enhance profitability. By employing the Open Position method with a keen eye on volatility and incorporatin
Fibo SnR
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88381 MT5 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94573 Introducing the Cutting-Edge "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor – Your Ultimate Trading Companion! Revolutionize your trading experience with the latest and most sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA), the "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor. This groundbreaking tool harnesses the power of advanced algorithms and the timeless principles of Fibonacci levels to provide unparalleled accuracy and prec
Wayang
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88605 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159106 "Wayang EA" - Smart Trading with Trend & S/R Precision Overview "Wayang EA" is a smart Expert Advisor that combines pending order strategy with Support & Resistance and Trend analysis to capture the best opportunities in the market. Built with algorithms that have been tested in various market conditions, this EA is suitable for traders who are looking for consistency, flexi
KingKong MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 The "KingKong" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed for the Forex market, leveraging a breakout strategy that activates during periods of increased market liquidity. This EA is crafted to capitalize on significant price movements that occur when trading volume spikes, ensuring that trades are executed at optimal moments of market activity. Key Feat
Multi Pair Currency Strength
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4  Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90091 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93707 The "Multi Pair Currency Strength Meter" Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced trading tool designed for forex traders looking to optimize their trading strategies through comprehensive market analysis and robust risk management techniques. This EA leverages the currency strength method, providing a clear indication of the relative strength and weakness of different currency pair
Dynamite Breakout
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90165 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90469 Dynamite Breakout EA - Smart Volatility-Based Trading Algorithm Overview The Dynamite Breakout EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market volatility by dynamically identifying breakout zones based on intraday price movements. This EA intelligently calculates potential trade areas by analyzing the real-time price action in relation to the day's high and lo
No Marti No Party
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90395 MT5 version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99545 Introducing the "No Marti No Party" Expert Advisor (EA): the epitome of aggressive trading strategies. This EA is not for the faint-hearted, as it operates on a high-risk, high-reward principle that can either lead to substantial gains or significant losses. The name says it all – Martingale strategy is at the core of this EA. It's designed to aggressively double down on losing
Filter:
Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika
427
Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika 2025.12.10 02:00 
 

I think the MT4 Trade Advisor is a good tool for money management in trading FX. I hope the "pending order expiration" feature will be added in the next update. So our pending orders will be deleted after a certain number of hours automatically by the EA. Thank you

Agus Santoso
35397
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.12.10 02:02
Thank you Sir
Bolsa Invest
182
Bolsa Invest 2024.10.01 09:32 
 

Unfortunately, after testing and retesting the EA Trade Advisor, even though I recognize that it is a good tool, I will change the evaluation, because I consider that the EA Trade Advisor is not yet finished, needs adjustments and more attention from the creator and does not match the description of being the definitive tool for traders.

Agus Santoso
35397
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2024.11.01 17:49
please update to version 3, it has been fixed, thank you Sir
... v 3.0
- EA can Sending Chart Screenshots with Captions from MQL5 to Telegram
- added Multi TimeFrame "Fair Value Gap"
- fixed Risk Reward Ratio in Indicators
Reply to review