Mirror Copier Master MT5

5

TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM

Note: You need both "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account

Blogs https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897

HOW IT WORKS :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M


MT4 Version

Master : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774

Client: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114843


MT5 Version

Master : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114775

Client : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114844


The "Mirror Copier" Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed for seamless trade copying between different MetaTrader (MT4 or MT5) platforms, facilitating efficient trading operations across multiple accounts or platforms within a single Virtual Private Server (VPS) environment. It boasts a unique and superior feature known as the "Trade Balance," which enhances risk management and ensures optimal performance.


Key Features:

Cross-Platform Compatibility: The "Mirror Copier" EA supports trade copying between MT4 to MT4, MT5 to MT5, and even between MT4 and MT5 platforms. This flexibility allows traders to replicate trades regardless of the MetaTrader version, providing maximum compatibility.


Single VPS Solution: With the "Mirror Copier" EA, traders can manage all trade copying activities within a single VPS instance. This consolidation streamlines operations, reduces latency, and simplifies management tasks, enhancing overall efficiency.


Real-Time Synchronization: The EA ensures real-time synchronization of trades between source and target platforms, minimizing delays and ensuring accurate replication of trade positions. This feature is crucial for maintaining consistency across multiple accounts and platforms.


Customizable Settings: Traders can personalize settings according to their preferences and trading strategies. Parameters such as lot size, slippage tolerance, and order filtering criteria can be adjusted to align with individual risk tolerance and trading objectives.


Robust Security: The EA prioritizes security and data integrity, implementing advanced encryption protocols to safeguard sensitive information during trade copying processes. Additionally, authentication mechanisms prevent unauthorized access and ensure that only authorized accounts participate in trade replication.


User-Friendly Interface: The "Mirror Copier" EA boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it accessible to traders of all experience levels. Comprehensive documentation and customer support further enhance usability, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free trading experience.


Continuous Updates and Support: The development team behind the "Mirror Copier" EA is committed to delivering regular updates and providing dedicated customer support. This commitment ensures that the EA remains up-to-date with the latest technological advancements and market conditions, while also addressing any user inquiries or issues promptly.


In conclusion, the "Mirror Copier" Expert Advisor offers a comprehensive solution for trade copying between MetaTrader platforms, combining cross-platform compatibility, advanced risk management features, and robust security protocols. With its unique "Trading Balance" functionality and user-friendly interface, the EA empowers traders to optimize their trading strategies and maximize profitability across multiple accounts and platforms within a single VPS environment.

Reviews 1
James Erasmus
3325
James Erasmus 2025.01.08 13:17 
 

I did not use much so review is limited. I just noticed it was basic (update) yes I have seen the video. The bottom accounts in video are obscured by text block. But I see there is a lot more meat to the bone. I initially saw the first panel and aborted. Thank you for correcting me. I dont know how we can test this in simulation? 30usd is a very fair price. Not needed now.. will buy in future.

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James Erasmus
3325
James Erasmus 2025.01.08 13:17 
 

I did not use much so review is limited. I just noticed it was basic (update) yes I have seen the video. The bottom accounts in video are obscured by text block. But I see there is a lot more meat to the bone. I initially saw the first panel and aborted. Thank you for correcting me. I dont know how we can test this in simulation? 30usd is a very fair price. Not needed now.. will buy in future.

Agus Santoso
41843
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.01.08 13:21
Hi Sir, have you seen this video? Mirror Copier Master must be combined with Mirror Copier Client https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M
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