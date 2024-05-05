MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86275

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94339





Liquidity Side EA – Smart Entry Based on Institutional Liquidity





Liquidity Side is an automated Expert Advisor designed to detect hidden liquidity areas in the market—where institutions are most likely to trade. By combining technical indicators and real-time news filters, this EA is able to avoid market noise and focus on efficient and precise entries.





Key Features

Smart Liquidity Detection

This EA combines several indicators to identify important liquidity zones:





Support & Resistance – Based on price action & historical levels





Moving Average – Confirms trend direction & accumulation areas





RSI – As an additional confirmation when the price touches the critical zone





Execution Strategy

Entry is made when the price reaches the liquidity zone & there is a confirmation signal





Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit, equipped with Trailing Stop feature





Automatic News Filter

Integrated with Forex Factory Economic Calendar





Can pause trading X minutes before/after news





Automatically read events such as NFP, CPI, FOMC





Can auto-close positions before news release (optional)





Additional Features

Time Filter – Only trade in certain sessions (London, New York)





Daily Equity Protection – Stop trading if daily loss is reached





Spread & Slippage Filter – Avoid entry when the market is too volatile





Why Choose Liquidity Side EA?

Institutional liquidity zone-based precision entry





Avoid overtrading during big news





Adaptive: can be used for breakouts or mean reversion





Suitable for small to large accounts, full control on risk





Recommended for major pairs on the M15–H1 timeframe.

Make sure to test on a demo account first to find the optimal configuration.