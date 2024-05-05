Liquidity Side

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86275

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94339


Liquidity Side EA – Smart Entry Based on Institutional Liquidity


Liquidity Side is an automated Expert Advisor designed to detect hidden liquidity areas in the market—where institutions are most likely to trade. By combining technical indicators and real-time news filters, this EA is able to avoid market noise and focus on efficient and precise entries.


Key Features

Smart Liquidity Detection

This EA combines several indicators to identify important liquidity zones:


Support & Resistance – Based on price action & historical levels


Moving Average – Confirms trend direction & accumulation areas


RSI – As an additional confirmation when the price touches the critical zone


Execution Strategy

Entry is made when the price reaches the liquidity zone & there is a confirmation signal


Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit, equipped with Trailing Stop feature


Automatic News Filter

Integrated with Forex Factory Economic Calendar


Can pause trading X minutes before/after news


Automatically read events such as NFP, CPI, FOMC


Can auto-close positions before news release (optional)


Additional Features

Time Filter – Only trade in certain sessions (London, New York)


Daily Equity Protection – Stop trading if daily loss is reached


Spread & Slippage Filter – Avoid entry when the market is too volatile


Why Choose Liquidity Side EA?

Institutional liquidity zone-based precision entry


Avoid overtrading during big news


Adaptive: can be used for breakouts or mean reversion


Suitable for small to large accounts, full control on risk


Recommended for major pairs on the M15–H1 timeframe.

Make sure to test on a demo account first to find the optimal configuration.

Video Liquidity Side
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nagytiborea
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nagytiborea 2025.01.28 12:04 
 

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Agus Santoso
41757
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.01.28 14:07
Please backtest first, Sir, there is an option to use martingale or not.
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