Grandmaster

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79803

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107840


"Grandmaster" EA — Precision One Shot Trading with Smart Indicators

Tired of messy strategies, overtrading, and unnecessary risk?

Say hello to Grandmaster EA — a clean, precise, and no-nonsense Expert Advisor built for traders who want one shot, one kill with intelligent decision-making.


Powered by Triple Indicator Logic

Grandmaster EA uses the power combo of:


Bulls Power – Detects bullish momentum so you ride with the strong side.


CCI (Commodity Channel Index) – Spots overbought/oversold zones to catch turning points or breakouts.


Bollinger Bands – Measures volatility to avoid traps and catch legit market moves.


No random entries. No gambling. Just smart alignment of real market data.


How It Works (The One Shot Logic)

This EA is built on a "one shot per signal" rule. It waits patiently for all conditions to align, then enters a single, calculated trade with a clear Take Profit and Stop Loss.


No martingale

No grid

No averaging

Just one shot with a clear plan


Features You’ll Love

Fully automatic trading — fire it up and let it do its thing


Multi-indicator filter — only takes trades when it REALLY makes sense


Adjustable lot size, SL, TP, and indicator sensitivity


Clean code, low CPU usage, and lightning-fast execution


Recommended For:

Traders who love precision over quantity

Anyone sick of overcomplicated systems and looking for a clear, logic-based EA

Perfect for beginners and pros alike who want a plug-and-play, no-fuss solution


Suggested Settings

Timeframe: M15

Pairs: XAUUSD


Risk Management First

Trading is about survival and consistency, not getting rich overnight.

Grandmaster EA uses fixed SL & TP — no risky tricks, just real edge based on proven technical indicators.


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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