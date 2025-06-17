MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79803

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107840





"Grandmaster" EA — Precision One Shot Trading with Smart Indicators

Tired of messy strategies, overtrading, and unnecessary risk?

Say hello to Grandmaster EA — a clean, precise, and no-nonsense Expert Advisor built for traders who want one shot, one kill with intelligent decision-making.





Powered by Triple Indicator Logic

Grandmaster EA uses the power combo of:





Bulls Power – Detects bullish momentum so you ride with the strong side.





CCI (Commodity Channel Index) – Spots overbought/oversold zones to catch turning points or breakouts.





Bollinger Bands – Measures volatility to avoid traps and catch legit market moves.





No random entries. No gambling. Just smart alignment of real market data.





How It Works (The One Shot Logic)

This EA is built on a "one shot per signal" rule. It waits patiently for all conditions to align, then enters a single, calculated trade with a clear Take Profit and Stop Loss.





No martingale

No grid

No averaging

Just one shot with a clear plan





Features You’ll Love

Fully automatic trading — fire it up and let it do its thing





Multi-indicator filter — only takes trades when it REALLY makes sense





Adjustable lot size, SL, TP, and indicator sensitivity





Clean code, low CPU usage, and lightning-fast execution





Recommended For:

Traders who love precision over quantity

Anyone sick of overcomplicated systems and looking for a clear, logic-based EA

Perfect for beginners and pros alike who want a plug-and-play, no-fuss solution





Suggested Settings

Timeframe: M15

Pairs: XAUUSD





Risk Management First

Trading is about survival and consistency, not getting rich overnight.

Grandmaster EA uses fixed SL & TP — no risky tricks, just real edge based on proven technical indicators.



