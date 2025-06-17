Grandmaster
- Experts
-
Agus SantosoDISCLAIMER ON : The author of EA will not be held responsible for your losses or problems of any kind if the EA is directly or indirectly responsible for any losses.
Our software is provided “as is”, without any warranty or condition of any kind, express, implied or statutory.
- Version: 2.4
- Updated: 17 June 2025
- Activations: 5
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79803
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107840
"Grandmaster" EA — Precision One Shot Trading with Smart Indicators
Tired of messy strategies, overtrading, and unnecessary risk?
Say hello to Grandmaster EA — a clean, precise, and no-nonsense Expert Advisor built for traders who want one shot, one kill with intelligent decision-making.
Powered by Triple Indicator Logic
Grandmaster EA uses the power combo of:
Bulls Power – Detects bullish momentum so you ride with the strong side.
CCI (Commodity Channel Index) – Spots overbought/oversold zones to catch turning points or breakouts.
Bollinger Bands – Measures volatility to avoid traps and catch legit market moves.
No random entries. No gambling. Just smart alignment of real market data.
How It Works (The One Shot Logic)
This EA is built on a "one shot per signal" rule. It waits patiently for all conditions to align, then enters a single, calculated trade with a clear Take Profit and Stop Loss.
No martingale
No grid
No averaging
Just one shot with a clear plan
Features You’ll Love
Fully automatic trading — fire it up and let it do its thing
Multi-indicator filter — only takes trades when it REALLY makes sense
Adjustable lot size, SL, TP, and indicator sensitivity
Clean code, low CPU usage, and lightning-fast execution
Recommended For:
Traders who love precision over quantity
Anyone sick of overcomplicated systems and looking for a clear, logic-based EA
Perfect for beginners and pros alike who want a plug-and-play, no-fuss solution
Suggested Settings
Timeframe: M15
Pairs: XAUUSD
Risk Management First
Trading is about survival and consistency, not getting rich overnight.
Grandmaster EA uses fixed SL & TP — no risky tricks, just real edge based on proven technical indicators.