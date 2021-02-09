Close all button and by percent

This tool working

You can buy or sell from the button of this tool,

the lot size can be filled manually,

as for the close all buy button to end all buy positions,

close all sell button to end all sell positions,

Close All profit button to end All profit position,

Close All Loss button to end all loss position,

Delete Pending button to delete all Pending order,

close all orders to end all orders.

The variable, you can use close all percent for close all orders when profit in percent,

if close all Dollar, for close all orders when profit in dollar.



A button will appear in your window to be clicked. In order for the button to work it must be clicked with your mouse just one click.



