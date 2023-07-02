Imbalance Improper Price Action Fair Value Gap

Marks Market Imbalance / Fair Value Gaps / Improper Price Action On The Chart.

As traders continue to search for the best trading indicators to guide their investments, the Imbalance / Improper Price Action / Fair Value Gap Indicator has become increasingly popular. This indicator helps to identify opportunities for taking profit.

The indicator begins by scanning the markets for imbalance-improper price action events, allowing traders to immediately see when markets are not functioning efficiently. In particular, the indicator flags whenever an imbalance is detected, indicating an area of opportunity in which traders can capitalize on price imbalance.

The Imbalance / Improper Price Action / Fair Value Gap Indicator is highly versatile and provides useful information to any trader, regardless of their level of experience. This makes it an essential tool in the arsenal of all investors, and the perfect addition to any trading strategy.

By utilizing this indicator, traders can find hidden trading opportunities and maximize their profits, even in highly volatile markets.


Also Sends Alerts –

  • On MT4
  • To Your Phone
  • To Your Email.

  • Does not repaint.

  • Works on any pair, any timeframe.  (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.)

  • 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations

MT5 version here.

Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts, click here.

Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >> High Risk Settings or Medium Risk Settings.



What is Market Imbalance and why is it important to you?

Market Imbalance is also known as Improper Price Action (IPA) or Fair Value Gap (FVG).

It happens when price moves very quickly in one direction, say up, with no selling pressure. This creates a "gap" in the wicks of the candles.

E.g. if the last closed candle is number 1 and the one before that is number 2 etc, then Imbalance is described like this:
Candle 1's wick has a gap between it and candle number 3's gap (please see the screenshots below).

All this happens as the Banks place huge orders on the Forex Markets and create this fast movement - but - they have to go back and "mitigate" these big moves at some point - and that is when price will return and "fill in" the gap.

As a Trader you can can use these gaps as possible targets for your Take Profit Levels.

The challenge is that, although we know these gaps will be filled, we do not know when. Sometines it is minutes, sometimes it is hours, or even days depending on the timeframe you are trading on.


Works very well in conjunction with the Trend Continuation Alerts Indicator and the Consolidation Breakout Indicator.


Obviously, we all know the markets are unpredictable – otherwise we would all be successful all the time.

This is still Forex and you will not win every trade. Practice on Demo before trading with live money and always use good money management.


Please feel free to message me if you have any questions.  


I recommend that you only take a trade if there is a minimum Reward to Risk Ratio of 2:1 available. Personally, I only take trades of 3:1 or more.

You could also "filter" your trades using higher timeframe trend, or using an exponential moving average e.g. 100EMA


SETTINGS:

 - Please make sure you adjust the settings for the timeframe and pair you are trading.

 -  Let me know if you need any help.


Imbalance_PIp_Gap

This sets the minimum number of pips of imbalance you want to be shown. Obviously this needs to be higher for higher timeframes.
The lower the value, more signals, but less accurate.

    TimeOfTheDay(from hour), TimeOfTheDay(from mins), TimeOfTheDay(to hour), TimeOfTheDay(to min)

    Set the time you want the indicator to start and stop each day.

      Send_Email

      Sends an alert to your email (if you have set this up in MT4).

        Audible_Alerts

        Gives a sound alert and pop-up message in MT4.

          Push_Notifications

          Sends an alert to your phone (if you have set this up in MT4).







































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          5 (1)
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          Indicators
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          Utilities
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          Utilities
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          Indicators
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          Christopher Graham Parish
          Indicators
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          Christopher Graham Parish
          Indicators
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          Christopher Graham Parish
          Indicators
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          Christopher Graham Parish
          Indicators
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          Christopher Graham Parish
          Indicators
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          Christopher Graham Parish
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          Christopher Graham Parish
          Utilities
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