Multi Pair Currency Strength

MT4  Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90091

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93707


The "Multi Pair Currency Strength Meter" Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced trading tool designed for forex traders looking to optimize their trading strategies through comprehensive market analysis and robust risk management techniques. This EA leverages the currency strength method, providing a clear indication of the relative strength and weakness of different currency pairs based on current open positions. Here’s a detailed description:


Overview

The "Multi Pair Currency Strength Meter" EA is an automated trading system that dynamically analyzes the strength of various currencies across multiple pairs. By evaluating open positions, it identifies trading opportunities where currency strengths and weaknesses present potential for profitable trades. The EA is equipped with sophisticated risk management features, including the averaging of pending orders, to ensure balanced and controlled exposure to market volatility.


Key Features

Currency Strength Analysis

Real-Time Data: Continuously monitors and updates the strength of each currency in real-time, ensuring timely and accurate trading decisions.

Multi-Pair Evaluation: Analyzes multiple currency pairs simultaneously, offering a comprehensive view of the forex market landscape.

Strength Indicators: Utilizes advanced algorithms to calculate and display strength indicators for each currency, making it easy to identify potential trading opportunities.

Open Position Monitoring

Live Position Analysis: Integrates with current open positions to assess their impact on currency strength, providing a dynamic and adaptive trading approach.

Position-Based Signals: Generates buy or sell signals based on the collective analysis of open positions and currency strength metrics.

Risk Management

Averaging Pending Orders: Implements a risk management strategy that involves placing pending orders at calculated intervals to average out entry prices, reducing the impact of market fluctuations.

Customizable Risk Settings: Allows traders to define risk parameters such as maximum drawdown, position sizing, and order intervals, tailoring the EA to individual risk tolerance levels.

Stop Loss and Take Profit: Automatically sets and adjusts stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market conditions and predefined risk parameters.

User-Friendly Interface

Visual Strength Meter: Features a clear and intuitive visual display of currency strengths, making it accessible even for novice traders.

Comprehensive Dashboard: Provides a centralized dashboard where traders can view all relevant metrics, open positions, and pending orders at a glance.

Benefits

Enhanced Decision-Making: By combining currency strength analysis with live position monitoring, traders can make more informed and strategic trading decisions.

Reduced Risk Exposure: The averaging of pending orders and robust risk management settings help mitigate potential losses and manage market risk effectively.

Increased Efficiency: Automates complex analysis and order management tasks, freeing up time for traders to focus on strategy refinement and other aspects of their trading.

Ideal For

Novice Traders: Those new to forex trading who need a reliable tool to guide their trading decisions based on solid analytical foundations.

Experienced Traders: Professionals looking for an advanced EA to enhance their existing trading strategies with sophisticated currency strength analysis and risk management.

Risk-Averse Investors: Traders who prioritize risk management and seek a systematic approach to averaging orders and managing market exposure.

The "Multi Pair Currency Strength Meter" EA stands out as a versatile and powerful tool for forex traders, blending comprehensive market analysis with robust risk management to facilitate smarter and safer trading decisions.

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Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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