Assistant MT5
- Experts
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Agus SantosoDISCLAIMER ON : The author of EA will not be held responsible for your losses or problems of any kind if the EA is directly or indirectly responsible for any losses.
Our software is provided “as is”, without any warranty or condition of any kind, express, implied or statutory.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 7 September 2025
- Activations: 5
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91340
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97828
Assistant — Manual Trade Manager (MT4)
This version is MANUAL-ONLY. The EA does not open the first trade. You place entries yourself; the EA manages them: dynamic averaging grid, adaptive TP from average price, trailing, multipairs
What it is
Assistant (Manual) is a trade manager for manual traders. You control entries; the EA automates position management and risk. It adds pending averaging orders at your defined step distances, recalculates TP from the side’s average price, trails intelligently, and can close a side (Buy or Sell).
Run your EA on Metatrader on VPS, then please open a position via Metatrader on Android, namely one of the forex pairs, then the EA will complete the order.
Who it’s for
Scalpers, day traders, swing traders, and grid/hedge users who want semi-automation: manual entries with automated, consistent management.
Note: EA cannot be backtested
This is a very amazing tool and a must for every beginner trader.