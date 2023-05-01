Assistant MT5





Assistant — Manual Trade Manager (MT4)

This version is MANUAL-ONLY. The EA does not open the first trade. You place entries yourself; the EA manages them: dynamic averaging grid, adaptive TP from average price, trailing, multipairs





What it is

Assistant (Manual) is a trade manager for manual traders. You control entries; the EA automates position management and risk. It adds pending averaging orders at your defined step distances, recalculates TP from the side’s average price, trails intelligently, and can close a side (Buy or Sell).





Run your EA on Metatrader on VPS, then please open a position via Metatrader on Android, namely one of the forex pairs, then the EA will complete the order.





Who it’s for

Scalpers, day traders, swing traders, and grid/hedge users who want semi-automation: manual entries with automated, consistent management.





Note: EA cannot be backtested