Trading Panel Tradingscenes

Tradingscenes Trading Panel

 


 How will Trading Panel work ?

Trading Panel is created as an Expert Advisor, which will enable traders to set pending orders, or mass pending orders in different types Limit orders with additional functions for taking profit as partial, trailing stop and also taking profit with differences price levels; let’s explain in every single functions for you as following parts:

Read the full description here:  

https://drive.google.com/file/d/10O10dBLLUcdT3MdPvKqO7L3CIFRjdt7n/view?usp=sharing



Trading Panel Options and Settings

Main settings

  • Telegram Bot Token and Chat ID: for signals provider who just need to put their token id then all your pending orders will be sent to your telegram channel, groups the pending orders 20 pips in distance to the limit prices.
  • Symbols: Put the symbols as your broker provides; one symbol separated to other with a semicolon (;);  
  • Size: Fixed size settings for all symbols, but can change then from outside;
  • Monday Pips; For Monday trade; set the pips in digit you prefer to;
  • Show account info: Your entire account info will be visible on the board if set to true.
  • Panel Color: Custom color settings;

Alert and notification options

  • Show pop-up messages - Set "true" to receive pop-up notifications
  • Send an e-mail - Set "true" to receive a notification e-mail
  • Send mobile notifications - Set "true" to receive mobile notifications
  • Play an alert sound - Set "true" to receive an audible notification

 Display on chart

In a form of a Table, very easy to use.

 Notes: It cannot describe all here with the Trading Panel because trader can combine the options with each other in many ways of trading. Especially your broker will never see what you put in to wait, that means the market will also not see your pending positions, the positions will only then visible when they were executed. So use the Trading Panel with your Own trading style and algorithm.

 

Trade well!

Tradingscenes




Recommended products
PanelKjutaMultiTerminal
Jurii Kuvshinov
Utilities
Panel "panel_kjutaMultiTerminal" for trading. Opens, modifies, closes and deletes trading and pending orders from the chart using virtual lines, buttons and the active information terminal. Automatically opens an order by indicator levels. Hints in Russian, English or disabled. It has a number of functions for trailing virtual Take Profit lines and limit orders. Displays information on the active information terminal.  Hides and includes virtual lines S/L , T / P, buttons "<>","M","X", as well a
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Utilities
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
Savage Trades Manual Trading Assistant EA
Gary Leon Patton
5 (1)
Utilities
Savage Trades M.T.A.  is a Manual Trade Assistant expert advisor. This EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. 1.) Quickly Execute trade entries with the click of a button with your own predetermined Stop Loss and Take Profit. 2.) Non-Repainting retracement and reversal warnings indicated by arrows and system alert. 3.) Auto adjusting Support and Resistance levels with strength indicated by color shade. 4.) Auto adjusting Fibo
Easy Trade Executor MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Utilities
Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT4. Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks. Why Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart. The tool combines position sizi
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Utilities
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
Risk Commander
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Utilities
Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode Stop
Quick Panel
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
This panel is an Expert Advisor, which provides six groups of trading panel. MT5 Version： Quick Panel Hedging Features Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels. Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button. The EA can run on visual chart on the strategy tester, which provides an easy method to practice trading on history data. Click the mouse to quickly modify the stop loss and take profit (cannot be used for backtesting) Show the average
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
The "Set & Forget" Risk Manager for Multi-Asset Trading Never Leave a Trade Unprotected. Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) is the ultimate background utility for traders who prioritize safety. Unlike standard panels, this tool works tirelessly behind the scenes to instantly secure every trade you place. Whether you open trades manually or via another EA, this manager ensures every position has a hard Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop attached immediately. The Game Changer:  Manage yo
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
The indicator shows the operating time of the world exchanges. Help you to see which markets are currently most active Check out my  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Helps to select the most volatile instruments at the moment; Especially useful for an intraday traders; 1) When using on time frames 1H and below: the lines will correspond to the actual location of the bars on the chart, and when moving the chart, the lines of the tradi
EasySet Panel
Joe Treacher
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Set Trade Panel Trade Smarter, Not Harder Take the stress out of trade setup and risk management with the Easy Set Trade Panel — a streamlined, drag-and-drop interface designed for speed, precision, and simplicity. Key Features: Effortless Trade Setup : Just drag your Entry, Stop, and Take Profit lines on the chart. The panel calculates the exact lot size for your trade based on your risk preferences. ️ Smart Risk Management : Choose how you want to control risk: % of Account (e.g., Ri
EA Hedger
Sergej Chukhista
4 (4)
Utilities
Have you bought a trading advisor, subscribed to a signal, or are you trading manually ?! Don't forget about risk management. EA Hedger is a professional trading utility with many settings that allows you to manage risks using hedging. Hedging is a trading technique that involves opening opposite positions to those already open positions. With the help of hedging, the position can be completely or partially blocked (locked). Why is it profitable to buy this product: Reliability   - the advisor
Margin Call Shield MT4
DigitalPrime
Utilities
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Utilities
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Utilities
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
PendingGrid Panel
Andrej Nikitin
Utilities
The analyzer panel allows traders to add the pending order grid (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) quickly and efficiently.   Parameters stop mode - select stop setting mode every order - stop levels are set for each order separately position as - common stop levels for all orders order type - select pending order type Buy Limit Sell Limit Buy Stop Sell Stop magic - set a magic number for open orders if necessary. If position as mode is enabled, stop levels are corrected for all orders
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you sh
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
TP SL Bot
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Utilities
TP SL Bot is a utility that automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for newly opened orders in several ways. There is also a function for calculating the volume that you need to open the trade to get the desired amount with the specified Stop Loss / Take Profit size in points. There are several options for calculating the size and setting parameters TP and SL: 1. Setting based on the amount specified by the user as a percentage of the current deposit balance. 2. Setting as the amount entere
Lucky Trade Panel MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
Multi timeframe Ichimoku Assistant MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Utilities
Ichimoku Assistant is a multi-timeframe panel and alert system that scans all timeframes for multiple rules related to different ichimoku strategies. The Ichimoku indicator has 5 different lines, including Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senku Span A, Senku Span B and Chikou Span. This scanner checks the status of these lines compared to each other and gives alert based on your selected rules. If you are using ichimoku kinko hyo in your trading strategy, this scanner and its alert and filtering system is
Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4 Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT5 Full User Guide    –  Public channel:   CLICK HERE Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits? Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it e
Prop Firm Trading Panel and Risk Manager MT4
Wen Ming Tang
Utilities
很多交易者亏钱，不是因为判断方向错了。 是因为行情动的时候手慢了。是因为手滑点错了手数。是因为新闻数据一出来， 三笔盈利的单子还没来得及平，全部回吐了。 Apex Trade Manager Pro 就是为了解决这些问题而做的。 这是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 的可视化交易面板。它挂在 图表上，把所有常用操作——平仓、减仓、设止损、开单——都变成一个按键的 事情。不用翻菜单，不用等弹窗，不会手忙脚乱。 --- 功能说明 一键全平 一个按钮关掉当前品种所有持仓。按钮上实时显示总浮动盈亏，让你在按下去 之前就知道自己在什么位置。 分批减仓 直接从面板关掉每笔持仓的50%或80%仓位。想落袋一部分利润但不想完全出场 的时候，这个比去终端一笔一笔操作快得多。 按类型分开平仓 只平多单、只平空单、只平盈利的、只平亏损的，各有独立按键。不用在终端 里翻找，不用逐笔选择。 一键移至保本 行情往你方向走了，按一下保本键，所有盈利持仓的止损立刻移到各自的开仓 价。亏损的单子不受影响。 批量修改止损止盈 输入点数，按键，所有持仓同时更新。也可以
Manual Trading Support
Nguyen The Nhan
Utilities
This EA will help you to know immediately which order is buy or sell order. The Buy Order will have line Green ( or whatever color you want ) The Sell Order will have line Red ( or whatever color you want ) In the Chart have EA insert, you can close the order buy click on the Line, The other Chart can't ( close by right click & choose close order) Also EA has function auto set SL-TP and Close all Order  Parameters: - The color of Buy Orders : Choose the Color for Buy Orders - The color of Sell
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
Please download Master EA here =   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183103 MT5 Version =  hhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181686 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Professional Copy Trade EA for MT4 , NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY, and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multi
TakeProfit Catcher
Mikhail Kontsevoy
Utilities
It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilities
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
Buyers of this product also purchase
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Advanced MT4 Risk & Trade Control System Overview Free :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) is a fully–featured trade execution and risk management utility for MetaTrader 4. It is built for traders who require disciplined execution, strong risk protection, and intelligent automation on MT4. The system manages risk, protects equity, enforces daily limits, automates SL/TP logic, and provides a fast one-click trade panel with p
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Utilities
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.29 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
NickZ Tool
Nicolas Zouein
Utilities
This is a must have tool for a serious trader. It saves your precious time spent for opening/closing trades, creating pending trades and modifying your TP/SL in bulk according to either pips or price. If you need to quickly open several pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop) at a certain distance from each other, this script will do all the routine for you! The first time you use this handy tool, you will realize it has already paid for itself. Instructions: Drag and drop this script onto a chart.
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (22)
Utilities
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
One Click FX Panel
Chantal Sala
5 (2)
Utilities
This panel is very simple to use and it is a very ally to manage your positions and orders. Also you can modify your risk, writing in fields directly on Panel. One click on buttons and the operation on market is done! Operations possible: BUY/SELL Break Even Split (close 50% all orders) Close All positions Hedging (opens reverse positions to cover) Close only BUY positions Close only SELL positions Close All pending orders Reverse all positions Please watch the video to verify the very simple u
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel
Satyam Shivam
Utilities
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel is an advanced trading panel for placing pending orders. Traders can use this panel to place two pending orders at once. One pending order would be of buy entry type and the other one would be of sell entry type. Both orders will have Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters. Since two pending orders are placed at the same time, the pending order for which the price hits first gets converted into a market order and the other pending order gets deleted (one order cancels the
Chart Manager
Gi-Seok Im
Utilities
This indicator changes the timeframe and chart profile for multiple charts. If you dispatched many charts (10~20 or more) in single MetaTrader terminal, it is very boring and difficult work to manage the timeframe and chart profile individually. If the indicators you use in a chart are numerous and the setting values are different from the default one, you might give up adding all the indicators to all charts. The changing of timeframes on multiple charts has the same problem, too. Whenever you
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Utilities
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
More from author
Swing Price Action Trader
Minh Nguyen Nam
Experts
Swing & Price Action Trader ( SPA Trader)   How to trade with SPA Trader? SPA Trader is a very special tool for both Automatic  and Semi-Automatic trading . It works as an Indicator and Expert Advisor to trade fully automatic, if trader sets it to true and  by false setting , then it will trade when trader enter into the position via SPA Trader manually, but the money management and risk management functions remain automatically to manage the opened positions for trader... The SPA Trader is the
Average Daily Range Board
Minh Nguyen Nam
Indicators
Average Daily Range with factor target and more functions (ADR) Hello traders, The upgraded ADR dashboard is much more better and more convenient for day trader, try it to experience the good things! How to use Average Daily Range (ADR) Indicator? ADR is just a simple indicator tool to help trader identify the daily average range of an instrument. So for example we have the pairs EURUSD and that pairs usually makes a peak and bottom during the trading day and the point from the bottom to the
MT5 Average Daily Range Board
Minh Nguyen Nam
Indicators
Average Daily Range with factor target and more functions (ADR) Hello traders, The upgraded ADR dashboard now is also for MT5 much more better and more convenient for day trader, try it to experience the good things! How to use Average Daily Range (ADR) Indicator? ADR is just a simple indicator tool to help trader identify the daily average range of an instrument. So for example we have the pairs EURUSD and that pairs usually makes a peak and bottom during the trading day and the poin
The EMA Cloud
Minh Nguyen Nam
Indicators
The idea of this trading system from the EMA with a Mediante price from the EMA indicators is based exactly 100% from Ripster47 trading system, me is just the person to create it on the MT5 platform, but with alerts for your own buy/sell settings.  Hereby I make a copy from Ripster47 explanation for using that system: " EMA  Cloud By Ripster EMA  Cloud System is a Trading System Invented by Ripster where areas are shaded between two desired EMAs. The concept implies the  EMA  cloud area serv
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review