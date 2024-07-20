Fibo SnR


Introducing the Cutting-Edge "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor – Your Ultimate Trading Companion!

Revolutionize your trading experience with the latest and most sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA), the "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor. This groundbreaking tool harnesses the power of advanced algorithms and the timeless principles of Fibonacci levels to provide unparalleled accuracy and precision in your trading endeavors.

Key Features:
1. Adaptive Fibonacci Analysis: The "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor employs an adaptive algorithm that dynamically adjusts Fibonacci retracement and extension levels based on market volatility and price action. This ensures that the EA adapts to varying market conditions, optimizing entry and exit points with remarkable precision.

2. Multiple Timeframe Integration: This EA goes beyond single-timeframe analysis by seamlessly integrating multiple timeframes. By doing so, it identifies confluences and discrepancies in Fibonacci levels across different timeframes, providing a comprehensive and robust trading signal.

3. Real-time Pattern Recognition: The EA is equipped with an intelligent pattern recognition system that identifies complex Fibonacci patterns, such as Candle Patterns, in real-time. This enables traders to capitalize on harmonic trading opportunities with utmost accuracy.

4. Risk Management and Position Sizing: The "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor includes advanced risk management features, allowing traders to set precise risk-to-reward ratios and calculate optimal position sizes based on individual risk tolerance and account equity.

5. News and Economic Calendar Integration: Stay ahead of market-moving events with integrated news and economic calendar features. The EA can temporarily adjust its trading activity during high-impact news releases to prevent unnecessary exposure to volatility.

6. Backtesting and Optimization: The EA comes with a sophisticated backtesting and optimization engine, enabling traders to rigorously test different Fibonacci-based strategies on historical data. This feature empowers traders to fine-tune their trading parameters for optimal performance.

7. User-Friendly Interface: The "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it accessible to both novice and experienced traders. Customizable charts, real-time market data, and comprehensive trade analysis tools provide a seamless trading experience.

8. 24/7 Technical Support: Our dedicated team of experts is available around the clock to provide technical assistance, answer queries, and ensure that you get the most out of your "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor.

9. Incorporating state-of-the-art technology and the timeless principles of Fibonacci analysis, the "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor is your key to unlocking the full potential of the market. Whether you're a seasoned trader seeking an edge or a newcomer looking to make informed trading decisions, this EA is the ultimate tool for mastering the art of Fibonacci-based trading. Elevate your trading game today and experience the future of trading with the "Fibo SnR" Expert Advisor.

Disclaimer: Trading in the forex market involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct thorough research and consider seeking professional advice before making any trading decisions.



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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
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Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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