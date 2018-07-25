Twenty Magic Number Auto Close With Breakeven
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.61
- Activations: 5
- A Utility used for accounts with multiple open positions with Magic numbers added via Expert Advisors or manually.
- The Utility closes specific Magic number open positions when a certain profit in currency $ has been reached.
- The Utility also closes specific Magic numbers open positions with a break-even feature when the Expert Advisors or manually a certain amount of open positions has been placed.
- The Utility also closes all buy stops and sell stops when the "Take profit sum $" has been reached or the "Break even positions" has reached "Break even Profit $
- 0 = manual positions without magic number
This Utility works across all currencies.
Parameters
- AutoClosePositions - True or False
- When True, "Take Profit Sum $" activated.
- When False, "Take Profit Sum $" deactivated.
- Take Profit Sum $ - The Amount of profit to be taken when reached with Magic numbers combined (The profit is taken by the currency amount)
- Break even, on/off - True or False
- When True, "Break even positions" activated
- When False, "Break even positions" deactivated
- Break even positions - The number of positions required by between magic numbers.
- Magic number 1-20 - The Magic number allocated from the Expert Advisor or manual open positions, stop orders and limit orders.