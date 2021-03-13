Button Panel Trade OneClick VZ

Simple button panel of trade on your chart with OneClick VZ . This trade panel will make it easier for you.
Equipped with several functions that make it very easy for you. You can try Trial Version OneClick V1 in here.

This version includes:

  • Open Order Buy
  • Open Order Sell
  • Open Pending Order [Buy Limit - Buy Stop - Sell Limit-Sell Stop]
  • Close ALL orders
  • Close Order Buy
  • Close Order Sell
  • Delete Pending Order [Buy Limit - Buy Stop - Sell Limit-Sell Stop]

Order Management:

  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Trailing Stop

Utilites:

  • Candle Time [Countdown]

ENJOY IT!!!

See "What's New" for update time




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Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
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carlo734
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carlo734 2022.11.09 20:54 
 

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Kusuma Nungki S
3354
Reply from developer Kusuma Nungki S 2023.03.08 17:46
Hi Carlo, thx for you, really appreciate you're using this Panel Trade :)
Good Luck for your Trade :)
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