Scalper Strike
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.48
- Updated: 1 September 2019
- Activations: 5
works great with the trend, ideal for traders who trade using the scalping system. This is a pointer indicator. how to make deals. when the blue one appears, you need to open a trade to increase by 1 candle if the timeframe is m1 then for 1 minute, etc. if a red dot appears, you should make a deal to reduce it by 1 candle. Indicator signals appear along with a new candle; the working candle is the one on which the signal is located.