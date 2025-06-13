Dynamite Breakout

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90165

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90469


Dynamite Breakout EA - Smart Volatility-Based Trading Algorithm

Overview

The Dynamite Breakout EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market volatility by dynamically identifying breakout zones based on intraday price movements. This EA intelligently calculates potential trade areas by analyzing the real-time price action in relation to the day's high and low. By implementing smart pending orders, it ensures optimal trade entries with predefined risk management.


Trading Logic & Mechanism

1. Dynamic Range Calculation

During operational hours, the EA continuously monitors the current price and calculates the distance between the running price and the day's High and Low.

The objective is to identify whether the price is closer to the day's High or Low, which determines the breakout potential.

2. Buylimit Zone Formation

If the distance from the running price to today's Low is greater than the distance to the High, the EA constructs a BuyLimit Zone.

This zone extends from the current price down to the day’s Low, marking an area where buy limit orders can be placed.

The exact entry point within this zone is adjustable via the user settings menu, allowing traders to fine-tune their entry strategy.

3. Selllimit Zone Formation

Conversely, if the distance from the running price to today's High is greater than the distance to the Low, the EA constructs a SellLimit Zone.

This zone extends from the current price up to the day’s High, creating a structured area for sell limit orders.

Just like the Buylimit Zone, the precise sell entry point can be configured in the EA settings.


Key Features & Advantages

✅ Smart Pending Order Strategy – Uses dynamic price action to determine the best breakout zones.

✅ Configurable Entry Points – Traders can adjust the OP execution levels within the generated limit areas.

✅ Intraday High & Low Analysis – Ensures that orders are placed based on real-time market sentiment.

✅ Adaptive to Market Volatility – Automatically recalibrates trading zones throughout the session.

✅ Risk Management Optimization – Can be integrated with stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop features for enhanced safety.

✅ User-Friendly Settings – Customizable parameters allow traders to personalize their trading style.


Ideal for Traders Who:

✔️ Prefer intraday breakout strategies.

✔️ Want automated precision in their trade executions.

✔️ Seek to maximize profit potential in volatile market conditions.

✔️ Require flexibility in setting their entry and risk management levels.


Final Thoughts

The Dynamite Breakout EA is a powerful tool for traders who thrive on structured market breakouts. By leveraging dynamic range analysis, this EA ensures that orders are placed in high-probability areas, increasing the chances of profitable trades. Whether you’re a professional trader or an algorithmic enthusiast, this EA provides a disciplined, automated approach to breakout trading 🚀

Video Dynamite Breakout
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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Olivier Nomblot
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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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