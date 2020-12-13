Push alert touch MA Moving Average
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 13 December 2020
- Activations: 5
Indicator that alerts by push notification to the mobile phone or by alert on the platform of the touch of the candle with the selected average. The alarm can be set to receive "x" seconds before the candle closes. Specially suitable for those who cannot or want to spend a lot of time in front of the screens to see a movement start from a moving average and therefore miss the movement. You can configure any average method and the time to receive the alert before the candle closes.