Hedging Locking MT5

5

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99489

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99490


Hedging Locking — Multi-Symbol Hedging Grid EA


Hedging Locking is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 4/5 designed around a hedged entry + adaptive locking/grid management concept. The EA starts a cycle by opening BUY and SELL simultaneously on selected symbols, then manages the exposure using a dynamic step distance. This approach is built to work best in ranging / oscillating markets, where price fluctuations allow the basket to recover and close in profit.


Key Features

Hedged Start (Buy + Sell)

Opens a BUY and SELL at the same time when a new cycle begins (per symbol).

Designed to reduce directional bias and focus on basket management.

Adds new hedged positions when price moves beyond a threshold.

Uses separate multipliers for:

Direct (trend side) lot sizing

Opposite (counter side) lot sizing

Supports progressive lot scaling (multiplier + optional add-lot).


Multi-Symbol Trading

Enable only the symbols you want (Majors, Minors, Metals, Crypto), including support for broker prefix/suffix formats.


Profit / Loss Controls

Per-symbol TP/SL in money or percent.

Account-wide TP/SL for all EA trades (basket control).

Daily target in money or percent to stop opening new cycles after reaching the goal.


Trading Time Filter

Optional trading window to start new cycles only during chosen hours.

Supports midnight-cross sessions (example: 22:30–02:15).

Existing running cycles can continue to be managed (configurable behavior in the EA logic).


Force Close & Pause (Safety Routine)

Optional routine to close all trades at a specified time and pause until the next session (useful for daily reset / avoiding overnight risk).


Manual “Close All” Button

One-click button on chart to close all EA positions.


Inputs Overview (Quick Guide)

Lot Settings: Fixed lot or compound lot (balance/divider)

System Settings: Locking multipliers for direct/opposite side

Dynamic Step (Range): List of step levels

MaxLevel: Maximum number of levels per cycle

TP/SL: Per-symbol and account-wide targets (money/percent)

Daily Target: Stop opening new cycles after reaching daily profit

Time Filter: Start/End trading hours (supports crossing midnight)

Symbols: Enable/disable instruments + prefix/suffix


Recommended Usage

Best for range/mean-reversion conditions.

Use a reliable hedging account with stable spreads.

Start with conservative settings:

small lot sizes,

limited MaxLevel,

realistic TP targets,


Important Risk Notice

This EA uses a hedging/grid technique. In strong one-direction trends, the EA may continue adding levels and can reach high drawdown. Use appropriate risk limits and test thoroughly before running on a live account.


Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. This EA uses a hedging/grid approach that can experience large drawdowns during strong trends. Always test on a demo first and use proper risk management.


Video Hedging Locking MT5
Reviews 2
Nick
445
Nick 2026.05.20 10:09 
 

This tool works well! Follow directions from the developer!

Prathamesh Prakash Gawde
385
Prathamesh Prakash Gawde 2025.01.14 08:04 
 

Excellent as presented, but you would need to optimize it as per your requirement, Let's see how it goes. The improvements I would suggest is It does not allow to change comments on live as compared to back testing, which can be improved. There should be native button for closing profits and loss just like "close all".

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Nick
445
Nick 2026.05.20 10:09 
 

This tool works well! Follow directions from the developer!

Prathamesh Prakash Gawde
385
Prathamesh Prakash Gawde 2025.01.14 08:04 
 

Excellent as presented, but you would need to optimize it as per your requirement, Let's see how it goes. The improvements I would suggest is It does not allow to change comments on live as compared to back testing, which can be improved. There should be native button for closing profits and loss just like "close all".

Agus Santoso
41780
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.01.14 11:33
Thank you Sir
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