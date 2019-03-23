Ichimoku Trade Alarm

Multi Currency Closer EA What is this program for: Multi Currency Closer EA is an Expert Advisor equipped with a complicated algorithm that is designed to close the basket of orders always with profit. Let's imagine that we trade many instruments, with different position sizes, maybe we also use machines that place a large number of orders. After some time, it turns out that we no longer control the situation and we do not know how to effectively reduce the share of our money in the market. In s