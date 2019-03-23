Ichimoku Trade Alarm

The most effective signals generated by Ichimoku strategies.

Ichimoku Trade Alarm is a supplement for Ichimoku Trade Panel and it shows the signals that Expert Advisor reacts to.


Visualization of signals: 
  1. Price / Kijun sen cross - the candle body must be between Min_Candlestick_Body and Max_Candlestick_Body. The candle must close above / below Kijun sen, minimum in 1/3 of its body. Open candle must be located above / below Kijun sen. Chinkou span must be under the price of 26 periods in advance.
  2. Tenkan sen / Kijun sen cross - closing the candle above / at Kijun sen and crossed Tenkan sen with Kijun sen. 
  3. Cloud Breakout - the candle closing above / below the cloud, and the minimum of the candle must be inside the cloud. Tenkan sen must be above / below Kijun sen, while the candle body must be between Min_Candlestick_Body and Max_Candlestick_Body. Chinkou span must be under the price of 26 periods in advance.
  4. Three Line - the candle closing above / below Tenkan sen, Tenkan sen must be above / below Kijun sen, Kijun sen must be above / below the above / below cloud, candle body must be between Min_Candlestick_Body and Max_Candlestick_Body.






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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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Indicators
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IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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