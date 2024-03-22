Mirror Copier Master MT4

5

TRADE COPIER - INVESTOR PASSWORD - COPY TRADE - MT4 x MT5 CROSS PLATFORM

Note: You need both "Mirror Copier Master" on the master account that will be followed by the client account and "Mirror Copier Client" on the client account that will follow the master account

Blogs https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897

HOW IT WORKS :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M


MT4 Version

Master : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774

Client: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114843


MT5 Version

Master : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114775

Client : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114844


The "Mirror Copier" Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed for seamless trade copying between different MetaTrader (MT4 or MT5) platforms, facilitating efficient trading operations across multiple accounts or platforms within a single Virtual Private Server (VPS) environment. It boasts a unique and superior feature known as the "Trade Balance," which enhances risk management and ensures optimal performance.


Key Features:

Cross-Platform Compatibility: The "Mirror Copier" EA supports trade copying between MT4 to MT4, MT5 to MT5, and even between MT4 and MT5 platforms. This flexibility allows traders to replicate trades regardless of the MetaTrader version, providing maximum compatibility.


Single VPS Solution: With the "Mirror Copier" EA, traders can manage all trade copying activities within a single VPS instance. This consolidation streamlines operations, reduces latency, and simplifies management tasks, enhancing overall efficiency.


Real-Time Synchronization: The EA ensures real-time synchronization of trades between source and target platforms, minimizing delays and ensuring accurate replication of trade positions. This feature is crucial for maintaining consistency across multiple accounts and platforms.


Customizable Settings: Traders can personalize settings according to their preferences and trading strategies. Parameters such as lot size, slippage tolerance, and order filtering criteria can be adjusted to align with individual risk tolerance and trading objectives.


Robust Security: The EA prioritizes security and data integrity, implementing advanced encryption protocols to safeguard sensitive information during trade copying processes. Additionally, authentication mechanisms prevent unauthorized access and ensure that only authorized accounts participate in trade replication.


User-Friendly Interface: The "Mirror Copier" EA boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it accessible to traders of all experience levels. Comprehensive documentation and customer support further enhance usability, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free trading experience.


Continuous Updates and Support: The development team behind the "Mirror Copier" EA is committed to delivering regular updates and providing dedicated customer support. This commitment ensures that the EA remains up-to-date with the latest technological advancements and market conditions, while also addressing any user inquiries or issues promptly.


In conclusion, the "Mirror Copier" Expert Advisor offers a comprehensive solution for trade copying between MetaTrader platforms, combining cross-platform compatibility, advanced risk management features, and robust security protocols. With its unique "Trading Balance" functionality and user-friendly interface, the EA empowers traders to optimize their trading strategies and maximize profitability across multiple accounts and platforms within a single VPS environment.

Reviews 1
LRD
86
LRD 2024.11.01 09:58 
 

Working ok but don’t ask any questions if you need help…

Update: he now really takes care! I like that

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LRD
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LRD 2024.11.01 09:58 
 

Working ok but don’t ask any questions if you need help…

Update: he now really takes care! I like that

Agus Santoso
41843
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2024.11.01 10:03
EA works fine, but you are asking something that is not related to EA Sorry Sir, never encountered anything like that
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