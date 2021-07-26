EezeOrder Multiple Trades Opener

4.75

Open multiple trades with 1 click. The EezeOrder Script is designed to make trading easy. All in 1 click, open as many trades as you want, and select the order type from a dropdown list. 

  • No need to change chart just enter the name of the symbol
  • Enter the number of trades you want
  • Select whether it is a buy, sell, buy limit, sell limit, buy stop or sell stop
  • Enter TP(in points) and SL(in points) and click OK, and trades are opened

1. Make sure Auto trading is on
2. Make sure the symbol section matches the way the symbol is displayed by the broker eg. If your broker says EURUSD.micro, type in EURUSD.micro not just EURUSD
3. Make sure the SL and TP are greater than the minimum allowed by your broker for that symbol (you can find this by right-clicking on the pair in the MarketWatch and then click where it says "Specifications". Under specifications, there is where it says "Stop levels") make sure your TP/SL is greater than this figure

If you have any questions after the download, simply send me a message. I will be available for support.


IF YOU WANT A FEW CHANGES TO BE MADE/ A DIFFERENT VERSION TO THE SCRIPT TO MAKE YOUR TRADING WITH THE SCRIPT EASIER, JUST MESSAGE ME, I WIL DO THAT FOR FREE. 

Reviews 11
Mishi Phambukan
25
Mishi Phambukan 2023.06.20 17:13 
 

Thank you and I love you dude(Tawanda)!

Now its time to make bank(lol)

andresmem74
20
andresmem74 2022.09.04 21:34 
 

This script works perfect and its a beauty been looking for this solution to manage opening multiple positions in an easy way for a long time mostly because of regulations changes and reducing lot size for each position, plus the support provided by Tawanda is real good, strongly recommended for those who want to get serious about trading and move to the next level, thanks again Tawanda

Rob Douglas
29
Rob Douglas 2022.03.28 19:50 
 

I ordered the product and I ran into a few problems initially. I reached out to Tawanda via the messager for assistance and within moments he responded and was very attentive to my questions and needs. To help rectify the issue I was facing he sent me an edited version of the product to assist in the ease of opening multiple orders. It's working beautifully and I'm thankful I purchased it!

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Tawanda Tinarwo
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ADR Expansion Levels – Daily Range Projection Indicator for MT5 ADR Expansion Levels is a professional trading indicator that automatically projects important daily expansion zones using Average Daily Range (ADR) calculations. Instead of manually estimating how far the market may move during the day, this indicator draws key ADR levels directly on your chart. These levels help traders quickly identify potential expansion targets, reaction zones, and possible exhaustion areas. The indicator works
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Wissam Mohsen
111
Wissam Mohsen 2024.09.18 13:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tawanda Tinarwo
2908
Reply from developer Tawanda Tinarwo 2024.09.18 13:49
Ok let me WhatsApp you
Paul Michael
23
Paul Michael 2024.04.15 21:06 
 

Script works well. A little bit cumbersome to keep dragging it on the screen every time you want to make a trade. But overall it works.

Mishi Phambukan
25
Mishi Phambukan 2023.06.20 17:13 
 

Thank you and I love you dude(Tawanda)!

Now its time to make bank(lol)

aasif7865
19
aasif7865 2023.03.27 11:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yunidas
22
Yunidas 2023.02.24 02:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Inter Lard
23
Inter Lard 2023.02.08 02:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tawanda Tinarwo
2908
Reply from developer Tawanda Tinarwo 2023.02.08 07:33
Hi, let me do that for you. Send me your email
Gentle Fx
25
Gentle Fx 2022.12.02 14:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

andresmem74
20
andresmem74 2022.09.04 21:34 
 

This script works perfect and its a beauty been looking for this solution to manage opening multiple positions in an easy way for a long time mostly because of regulations changes and reducing lot size for each position, plus the support provided by Tawanda is real good, strongly recommended for those who want to get serious about trading and move to the next level, thanks again Tawanda

Tawanda Tinarwo
2908
Reply from developer Tawanda Tinarwo 2022.09.05 00:49
Always a pleasure to be of help
smf7900
20
smf7900 2022.05.28 21:19 
 

i had purchased after download in mt4 its not working since many days kindly advice

Tawanda Tinarwo
2908
Reply from developer Tawanda Tinarwo 2022.05.29 01:25
Hi, allow me to say Here are the things you have to know in order to use this script well: 1. Make sure algo/auto trading is on 2. If your broker lists EURUSD as EURUSD.micro, in the symbol field enter EURUSD.micro 3. On SL or TP you should NOT put 0. Put a TP or SL that is greater than the minimum allowed by your broker in the particular symbol e.g EURUSD will have a minimum of around 4 pips so put 40 points or more on TP and SL. Try this and get back to me. Also send me a screenshot of your journal after running the script
Rob Douglas
29
Rob Douglas 2022.03.28 19:50 
 

I ordered the product and I ran into a few problems initially. I reached out to Tawanda via the messager for assistance and within moments he responded and was very attentive to my questions and needs. To help rectify the issue I was facing he sent me an edited version of the product to assist in the ease of opening multiple orders. It's working beautifully and I'm thankful I purchased it!

Tawanda Tinarwo
2908
Reply from developer Tawanda Tinarwo 2022.03.28 20:25
Thanks Rob. Always glad to serve
pqay
19
pqay 2022.03.17 10:28 
 

After entering all inputs it doesn’t execute. Can you provide steps to use it and execute?

Tawanda Tinarwo
2908
Reply from developer Tawanda Tinarwo 2022.03.17 10:47
Hi pqay. Here are the things you have to know in order to use this script well:
1. Make sure algo/auto trading is on
2. If your broker lists EURUSD as EURUSD.micro, in the symbol field enter EURUSD.micro
3. On SL or TP you should NOT put 0. Put a TP or SL that is greater than the minimum allowed by your broker in the particular symbol e.g EURUSD will have a minimum of around 4 pips so put 40 points or more on TP and SL. Try this and get back to me
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