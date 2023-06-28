No Marti No Party

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90395

MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99545


Introducing the "No Marti No Party" Expert Advisor (EA): the epitome of aggressive trading strategies. This EA is not for the faint-hearted, as it operates on a high-risk, high-reward principle that can either lead to substantial gains or significant losses.

The name says it all – Martingale strategy is at the core of this EA. It's designed to aggressively double down on losing trades, aiming to recover losses and make a profit in the process. However, this approach requires nerves of steel and a hefty account balance to withstand potential drawdowns.

Before even considering using this EA, it's crucial to test it extensively on a Cent account, a type of account with minimal capital requirements. This allows traders to gauge its performance and assess whether they can handle its intense trading style.

"No Marti No Party" Expert Advisor (EA) doesn't play by the rules of conservative risk management. Instead, it thrives on volatility, chasing quick profits through rapid-fire trading. This means it can generate impressive returns in a short amount of time, but it's equally capable of wiping out an account if market conditions turn against it.

Traders who dare to venture into the realm of "No Marti No Party" Expert Advisor (EA) must be prepared for wild swings in equity. Emotional discipline and a thorough understanding of the Martingale strategy are essential prerequisites. This EA is not suitable for everyone and should only be used by experienced traders who fully comprehend the risks involved.

In summary, the "No Marti No Party" Expert Advisor (EA) is a daring choice for those seeking adrenaline-fueled trading thrills. But remember, with great risk comes the potential for great reward – or great loss. Proceed with caution, and may the market gods be ever in your favor.

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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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Qing Long Yang
1934
Qing Long Yang 2024.08.13 14:28 
 

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Agus Santoso
41757
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2024.08.13 14:38
Thank you Sir, stay careful in the market, always withdraw profits, don't compound them, Good Luck
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