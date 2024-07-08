Trade Advisor MT5

5

Trade Advisor : Mastering The Chart

The Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) Assistant for Professional Traders

VERSION


v.3.0 - Telegram Bot Integration

Note: MT4 version is lighter than MT5 version

Trade Advisor : Mastering The Chart


Trade Advisor is an advanced trading assistant designed to enhance trading strategies by integrating key market analysis tools and seamless functionality for traders. Here’s an overview of what makes Trade Advisor a powerful asset for traders:


Key Features and Advantages


1. Supply and Demand Zones: Trade Advisor helps users identify critical supply and demand zones, ensuring more strategic entry and exit points in the market.


2. Smart Money Concept : This feature enables traders to better understand market trends and structures, identifying bullish, bearish, and consolidative phases with clarity.


3. Fair Value Gap Detection: Trade Advisor locates fair value gaps, assisting traders in spotting potential market imbalances for optimal entry and exit opportunities.


4. Pivot Points Calculation: Automatically calculates pivot points to help traders anticipate potential market reversals and continuations with precision.


5. Weekly High and Low Tracking: Monitors weekly high and low levels, making it easier to recognize significant price levels and understand recent market behavior.


6. Volume Profile Analysis: Trade Advisor includes volume profile analysis, helping users see where the highest trading volume occurs and supporting more accurate market assessments.


7. Support and Resistance Identification: Identifies and marks key support and resistance levels, aiding traders in setting precise targets and stops.


8. Session Differentiation: Visual markers for different trading sessions (e.g., Asian, European, and U.S.), enabling traders to strategize according to session volatility and liquidity.


9. Currency Strength Meter: Provides real-time information on the strength of each currency, assisting forex traders in selecting favorable currency pairs.


10. One-Click Risk-Reward Calculation: Easily calculate the risk-to-reward ratio within selected areas (such as supply and demand zones) with a single click. This feature allows quick, precise planning, particularly in high-activity trading scenarios.


11. Drawing Tools: Trade Advisor includes drawing tools for lines and rectangles, enabling users to mark and analyze specific areas on the chart.


12. Keyboard Hotkeys: Hotkey functionality allows traders to execute transactions and take screenshots directly from the keyboard, streamlining trading and chart documentation.


13. Telegram Bot Integration: Send screenshots and brief trade summaries instantly to a designated Telegram channel, keeping traders connected and informed across platforms.


Trade Advisor combines analytical power with efficient tools for both novice and experienced traders. By automating calculations and integrating direct communication features, it serves as a reliable assistant for more strategic and informed trading.




Reviews 2
Nick
445
Nick 2026.03.31 06:53 
 

Very good tool, and works as intended!

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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79803 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107840 "Grandmaster" EA — Precision One Shot Trading with Smart Indicators Tired of messy strategies, overtrading, and unnecessary risk? Say hello to Grandmaster EA — a clean, precise, and no-nonsense Expert Advisor built for traders who want one shot, one kill with intelligent decision-making. Powered by Triple Indicator Logic Grandmaster EA uses the power combo of: Bulls Power – D
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Agus Santoso
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MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90165 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90469 Dynamite Breakout EA - Smart Volatility-Based Trading Algorithm Overview The Dynamite Breakout EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market volatility by dynamically identifying breakout zones based on intraday price movements. This EA intelligently calculates potential trade areas by analyzing the real-time price action in relation to the day's high and lo
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Nick
445
Nick 2026.03.31 06:53 
 

Very good tool, and works as intended!

Bolsa Invest
187
Bolsa Invest 2024.10.07 08:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Agus Santoso
41843
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2024.10.07 09:53
Thank you Sir
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