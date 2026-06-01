Full Demo Version Available – Test on Live Market

Trade Board MT4 provides a fully functional Demo Version that traders can download and test directly on real market conditions using a demo trading account without any feature limitations. Testing trade assistants inside Strategy Tester does not provide realistic execution behavior, therefore we strongly recommend downloading the demo version and testing the product on live market conditions to experience its real performance.

Just contact me to receive demo version for live test

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MT5 Version of this product is available : Download

