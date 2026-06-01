Trade Board MT4

Important Information Before Purchase

Full Demo Version Available – Test on Live Market
Trade Board MT4 provides a fully functional Demo Version that traders can download and test directly on real market conditions using a demo trading account without any feature limitations. Testing trade assistants inside Strategy Tester does not provide realistic execution behavior, therefore we strongly recommend downloading the demo version and testing the product on live market conditions to experience its real performance.

Just contact me to receive demo version for live test

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MT5 Version of this product is available : Download

Trade Board MT4 is an advanced trade assistant and trade management dashboard designed specifically for MetaTrader 4 traders who require faster execution, smarter risk control and better trade organization without blocking chart visibility.

The product is designed after detailed analysis of existing trade assistants in the market. We preserved their advantages and removed common usability problems. The result is a clean, highly user friendly and efficient trading interface suitable for both professional and retail traders.

Trade Management Features

Advanced Trade Entry Control

  • Open trades using fixed lot size
  • Automatic lot calculation based on risk amount and stop loss distance
  • Integrated professional risk management tools

Fast Trade Execution

  • Close buy trades with one click
  • Close sell trades with one click
  • Close all trades instantly
  • Designed for fast reaction in volatile market conditions

Pending Orders Management

  • Delete buy pending orders instantly
  • Delete sell pending orders instantly
  • Simple and fast order cleanup system

Advanced Trailing Stop System

  • Fixed trailing stop mode
  • Moving average based trailing stop
  • Bollinger bands dynamic trailing stop
  • Supply and demand trailing logic
These trailing systems help traders protect profit while allowing trades to continue growing.

Basket Trade Management

  • Modify stop loss for all buy trades simultaneously
  • Modify take profit for all buy trades simultaneously
  • Modify stop loss for all sell trades simultaneously
  • Modify take profit for all sell trades simultaneously
This feature is useful for traders managing multiple positions or scaling strategies.

Built-In Trend Analysis
Trade Board MT4 analyzes market trend direction using multiple moving average calculations to help traders quickly understand current market direction and improve trading decisions.

Trading Psychology Analyzer
This feature analyzes trading history and provides detailed feedback about trading behavior, performance statistics, strengths and weaknesses and emotional trading patterns. The psychology analysis helps traders improve discipline and long term performance.

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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
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Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
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Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Experts
Unlock Precision Trading with Koala FVG Scalper - Your Multipair Scalping Solution Experience the cutting-edge Koala FVG Scalper, an expert advisor designed to capitalize on the Qualified FVG (Fair Value Gap) concept. Elevate your trading with this innovative scalping EA that seamlessly integrates with the Koala FVG Indicator, available for free here . ** This product has been upgraded to version 1.2 that work well on M15 GBPUSD Product price is in 50% discount , last price was 99$ and current o
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Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
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Important Information Before Purchase Full Demo Version Available – Test on Live Market Trade Board MT5 provides a fully functional Demo Version that traders can download and test directly on real market conditions using a demo trading account without any feature limitations. Testing trade assistants inside Strategy Tester does not provide realistic execution behavior, therefore we strongly recommend downloading the demo version and testing the product on live market conditions to experience it
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Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
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*Current Price Of Product Is 49$ For Limited Time, Next Price Of All Power In One Is 99$* All Power In One (APIO) Indicator The All Power In One (APIO) indicator is a robust tool designed to evaluate the strength of major currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, and others. By analyzing the movements and directions of various currency pairs across selectable timeframes, APIO provides traders with clear insights into currency strengths and potential trading opportunities. MT4 Version of APIO is avai
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