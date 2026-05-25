Trade Board MT5
- Utilities
-
Ashkan Hazegh NikrouUse my service and let me build your trading strategies by click on bellow link
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ashkan.nikrou
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 25 May 2026
- Activations: 10
Important Information Before Purchase
Full Demo Version Available – Test on Live Market
Trade Board MT5 provides a fully functional Demo Version that traders can download and test directly on real market conditions using a demo trading account without any feature limitations. Testing trade assistants inside Strategy Tester does not provide realistic execution behavior, therefore we strongly recommend downloading the demo version and testing the product on live market conditions to experience its real performance.
Just contact me to receive demo version for live test
Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all my products.
MT4 Version of this product is available : Download
Trade Board MT5 is an advanced trade assistant and trade management dashboard designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 traders who require faster execution, smarter risk control and better trade organization without blocking chart visibility.
The product is designed after detailed analysis of existing trade assistants in the market. We preserved their advantages and removed common usability problems. The result is a clean, highly user friendly and efficient trading interface suitable for both professional and retail traders.
Trade Management Features
Advanced Trade Entry Control
- Open trades using fixed lot size
- Automatic lot calculation based on risk amount and stop loss distance
- Integrated professional risk management tools
Fast Trade Execution
- Close buy trades with one click
- Close sell trades with one click
- Close all trades instantly
- Designed for fast reaction in volatile market conditions
Pending Orders Management
- Delete buy pending orders instantly
- Delete sell pending orders instantly
- Simple and fast order cleanup system
Advanced Trailing Stop System
- Fixed trailing stop mode
- Moving average based trailing stop
- Bollinger bands dynamic trailing stop
- Supply and demand trailing logic
Basket Trade Management
- Modify stop loss for all buy trades simultaneously
- Modify take profit for all buy trades simultaneously
- Modify stop loss for all sell trades simultaneously
- Modify take profit for all sell trades simultaneously
Built-In Trend Analysis
Trade Board MT5 analyzes market trend direction using multiple moving average calculations to help traders quickly understand current market direction and improve trading decisions.
Trading Psychology Analyzer
This feature analyzes trading history and provides detailed feedback about trading behavior, performance statistics, strengths and weaknesses and emotional trading patterns. The psychology analysis helps traders improve discipline and long term performance.