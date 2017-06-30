Account Export

This is a MetaTrader 4 script. It helps to export all trades into a CSV file as per Symbol and selected periods.





Input

Select Symbol: This is 2-option input. Select current symbol or all symbols to export its orders.

Select Period: This is 7-option input. It includes Last Month, This Month, Last Week, This Week, Today, All History, and Date Specified.

Specify Starting Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input.

Specify Ending Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input.

File Name Prefix: Enter some letter as the name prefix of output file.

The summary is saved into a file in MQL4\Files folder.

Note: If Select Period is not Date Specified, you do not need to set "Specify Starting Date" and "Specify Ending Date".