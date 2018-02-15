Data Downloader

5

This tool will allow you to export candles data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 4.

You can download the data of multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file at once. You can schedule the frequency, simply choose the refresh interval (1 minute minimum, if 0 then the extraction will be done once) and the tool will do the work.

No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last sync, the tool will download the data directly.

The Files will be stored in the folder: \MQL4\Files.


How it works

  1. Select the Symbols to download: Click on the item to select or deselect it.
  2. Select the TimeFrames: Click on the item to select or deselect it.
  3. Put the name of the CSV file, e.g: EURUSD_M15, Data_export..., and don't use the characters \ / : * ? " < > |.
  4. Put the number of bars to download: Minimum 1 and 100000 Maximum.
  5. Put the Refresh Time for scheduling the download. For example, if you put 5 then the file will be updated every 5 minutes with the last number of bars provided before, 0 means that the file will be exported one time.
  6. Click on "Start Export" and the file will be downloaded, and press "Stop Export" if you need to stop schedule.
Reviews 3
Ricardo Dacosta
887
Ricardo Dacosta 2019.09.10 01:01 
 

This is the best tool to download OHLC data from all your open charts at once and automatically at every amount of minutes afterwards. Great Job!

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the Symbols t
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This tool allows you to export Ticks for any financial instrument available in MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple symbols into the same CSV file. You can also schedule the download frequency (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). There is no need to open multiple charts to get the latest data—the tool downloads the data directly. The CSV file will be stored in the following folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the symbols to download: Click an item to select or deselect it. Enter the CSV
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MT5 Indicators Data Extractor
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This tool will allow you to export MetaTrader indicators data (Buffers) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 4. You can download multiple Symbols and Timeframes in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every minute, 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder:   \MQL4\Files . MetaTrader 5 version :  https://www.
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CandleStick Factory for MT5
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The CandleStick Factory is a tool that allow you to perform a market scan and search any candlestick pattern that you already created. The lite version  can be downloaded here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75568 You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned), or save your custom candlestick patterns, and search in different Symbols/Timeframes that you can select in the settings tab, the scan can be scheduled every 1, 5 or 10 minutes by updating the Ref
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CandleStick Scanner for MT5
Mounir Cheikh
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The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a lite version of  CandleStick Factory for MT5 . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75434 How it works You can
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FX Indicators Alert
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The FX Indicators Alert is a Scanner Tool that allow you to set up alerts for any Indicator, and display or send notifications to your email box and/or mobile device. It will monitor your rules in the selected TimeFrames and Symbols. The tool can manage the standard indicators and the Custom one (7 buffers for the custom indicators). You can create your alerts by combining different indicators. Please note that this tool is not supported in the strategy tester due to multi Symbols, TimeFrames,
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CandleStick Factory for MT4
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The CandleStick Factory is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created. The   lite version  can be downloaded here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75622 You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned), or save your custom candlestick patterns, and search in different Symbols/Timeframes that you can select in the settings tab, the scan can be scheduled every 1, 5 or 10 minutes by updating t
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CandleStick Scanner for MT4
Mounir Cheikh
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The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a   lite version   of  CandleStick Factory for MT4   . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75628 How it works Yo
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Mohamed Tharwat Hussein El Sherief
416
Mohamed Tharwat Hussein El Sherief 2021.08.12 22:43 
 

Thank you, Mounir for this tool. I have a question. When I set the refresh interval to 1 minute, I then get an error message after one minute. Is this because I have to close the opened Excel file first and then reopen it again? Cheers,

Mounir Cheikh
5773
Reply from developer Mounir Cheikh 2021.08.12 23:18
Hi, yes if the file is open then the tool won't be able to re write it after one minute, please try to connect to the file with another tool like excel workbook or database, by importing the data as csv, and refresh after every data refresh
Chitchayut Saengwiset
118
Chitchayut Saengwiset 2021.04.22 18:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ricardo Dacosta
887
Ricardo Dacosta 2019.09.10 01:01 
 

This is the best tool to download OHLC data from all your open charts at once and automatically at every amount of minutes afterwards. Great Job!

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