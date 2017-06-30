MASi Three Screens
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.1
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms.
At this point we can single out a series of algorithms version 1.2 and the algorithm version 2.0, as giving the most reliable signals.
List of versions of algorithms:
- ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;
- ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;
- ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in one version;
- ThreeScreens v1.2.1 - Filtering is introduced into the algorithm;
- ThreeScreens v1.2.2 - The filtering algorithm is introduced, the weights of the coefficients are changed;
- ThreeScreens v1.3 - An attempt to leave the chart analysis of other timeframes to avoid loading unnecessary data;
- ThreeScreens v2.0 - A new approach to analysis; new algorithm; multi-period analysis on the data of a single chart.
At this point we can single out a series of algorithms version 1.2 and the algorithm version 2.0, as giving the most reliable signals.
Indicator parameters:
- Choose Indicator for work - Selection of the version of the algorithm;
- EMA Fast - The period of fast EMA for calculation;
- EMA Slow - The period of slow EMA for calculation;
- MACD Fast - Fast EMA period for calculating MACD;
- MACD Slow - The period of a slow EMA for MACD calculation;
- MACD Signal - The period of the signal EMA for calculating the MACD;
- Neutral signal - Enables / disables the display of the neutral signal.
Notes
- For versions 1.0 - 1.2.2 it is desirable to periodically open the schedule of the senior timeframe, to load the necessary data.
- The algorithm will be developed and updated as soon as stable versions are available.
Muy útil para tomar decisiones. La combinación es precisa.