Account Informer MT4

Utility Description

This is a useful utility that can help traders to Stay in touch with their Accounts and hear about account critical conditions. With this utility, traders will receive notifications of broker server connectivity status. Different forms of notifications are supported such as Android or IOS phone notifications, Email messages or Popup Alerts. Also any changes on positions can be sent as a notification based on user settings. All above features can be customized using the EA inputs.







Using EA



Using EA is very simple. All above settings can be changed in the inputs tab. You can attach EA to any chart with any time frame. You can customize EA by attaching on more than one chart and setting different inputs.



You can activate EA on 10 different PCs/VPS. On each PC/VPS can install on Unlimited Terminals.







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