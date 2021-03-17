Order profit detect and closer

Automatically closes orders when profit per lot or total profit reaches your specified level

Per a lot : The amount of wins per lot in the selected symbol. Each orders is calculated as 1 lot.

Example: If EURUSD total lot is 2.05 and earnings per lot is $ 100, then 100 * 2.05 = 205 $.

Orders will be closed when EURUSD has a total profit of $ 205.

When the total of all orders on the selected symbol reaches the specified amount, it closes all orders belonging to the symbol.

For example: There are 3 profit and 2 loss orders on EURUSD. When the total profit of EURUSD reaches $ 100, all orders of EURUSD are closed