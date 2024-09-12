Your Chart
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Enhance your trading experience with the Your Chart indicator! This free and highly customizable tool allows traders to merge multiple timeframes into a single, clean candlestick display without altering the original chart. With Your Chart, you can set the number of bars per custom candle – for example, combine every 18 M1 candles into one for a broader view of market trends.
Key Features:
- Custom Candlestick Formation: Choose how many bars to merge into one candle, offering a flexible view of the market.
- Non-Intrusive Design: Original chart data remains intact, with the custom candles drawn as an overlay showing both the body and shadow.
- Color Customization: Personalize the candle colors for bullish and bearish directions to suit your preference.
- Streamlined Trading: By customizing the chart view, traders gain unique insights and a more tailored visual perspective of price movements.
Perfect for traders looking to gain a fresh perspective on their charts while maintaining the simplicity of MetaTrader 4.
Hi thank you for this simple and efficient tool so see the candle of higher time frame; for me in scalping mode i use it as level for enter and stop loss. Well done