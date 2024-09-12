Your Chart

5

Enhance your trading experience with the Your Chart indicator! This free and highly customizable tool allows traders to merge multiple timeframes into a single, clean candlestick display without altering the original chart. With Your Chart, you can set the number of bars per custom candle – for example, combine every 18 M1 candles into one for a broader view of market trends.

Key Features:

  • Custom Candlestick Formation: Choose how many bars to merge into one candle, offering a flexible view of the market.
  • Non-Intrusive Design: Original chart data remains intact, with the custom candles drawn as an overlay showing both the body and shadow.
  • Color Customization: Personalize the candle colors for bullish and bearish directions to suit your preference.
  • Streamlined Trading: By customizing the chart view, traders gain unique insights and a more tailored visual perspective of price movements.

Perfect for traders looking to gain a fresh perspective on their charts while maintaining the simplicity of MetaTrader 4.


Reviews 1
danmar
2479
danmar 2025.01.28 07:49 
 

Hi thank you for this simple and efficient tool so see the candle of higher time frame; for me in scalping mode i use it as level for enter and stop loss. Well done

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danmar
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danmar 2025.01.28 07:49 
 

Hi thank you for this simple and efficient tool so see the candle of higher time frame; for me in scalping mode i use it as level for enter and stop loss. Well done

Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
52598
Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2025.01.28 07:56
Thanks for your attention to my free products 🙏🏻
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