Enhance your trading experience with the Your Chart indicator! This free and highly customizable tool allows traders to merge multiple timeframes into a single, clean candlestick display without altering the original chart. With Your Chart, you can set the number of bars per custom candle – for example, combine every 18 M1 candles into one for a broader view of market trends.

Key Features:

Custom Candlestick Formation : Choose how many bars to merge into one candle, offering a flexible view of the market.

: Choose how many bars to merge into one candle, offering a flexible view of the market. Non-Intrusive Design : Original chart data remains intact, with the custom candles drawn as an overlay showing both the body and shadow.

: Original chart data remains intact, with the custom candles drawn as an overlay showing both the body and shadow. Color Customization : Personalize the candle colors for bullish and bearish directions to suit your preference.

: Personalize the candle colors for bullish and bearish directions to suit your preference. Streamlined Trading: By customizing the chart view, traders gain unique insights and a more tailored visual perspective of price movements.

Perfect for traders looking to gain a fresh perspective on their charts while maintaining the simplicity of MetaTrader 4.



