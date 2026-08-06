BuntuFx Copier MT4

BuntuFx Copier Pro is a fast and reliable trade copier for synchronizing orders between Master and Slave accounts on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Main Features

  • MT4 and MT5 cross-platform copying

  • Market and pending order synchronization

  • Automatic SL, TP, partial close, and order close copying

  • Multiple lot modes: multiplier, fixed lot, risk percentage, and lot sequence

  • Symbol mapping and suffix support

  • Magic number, symbol, direction, and comment filters

  • Reverse trading mode

  • Layer-based copying

  • Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Drawdown protection

  • Master offline detection

  • Persistent ticket mapping and automatic reconciliation

  • Duplicate Master and Slave protection

Simple Dashboard

The dashboard displays only essential information.

Master

  • Connection status

  • Number of published orders

  • Local account, server, and magic number

  • Connected Slave accounts

  • Order lots, floating profit/loss, and connection status

  • Latest synchronization activity

Slave

  • Master connection status

  • Number of mapped positions

  • Local account, server, and magic number

  • Polling speed, slippage, and retry settings

  • Latest copied-trade activity

User Guide

For complete installation instructions, input explanations, configuration examples, and troubleshooting, please read the full user guide:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773129

Requirements

  • MT5 hedging account

  • Algorithmic trading enabled if slave

  • Master and Slave terminals running on the same computer or VPS

  • Matching channel name on both sides

Risk Warning

Trade copying does not guarantee identical results between accounts. Differences may occur due to spread, slippage, latency, broker specifications, margin, and market conditions. Always test on a demo account before live use.

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Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
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Utilities
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5 (9)
Utilities
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First 10 Copies is Free BuntuFx Copier Pro is a fast and reliable trade copier for synchronizing orders between Master and Slave accounts on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Main Features MT4 and MT5 cross-platform copying Market and pending order synchronization Automatic SL, TP, partial close, and order close copying Multiple lot modes: multiplier, fixed lot, risk percentage, and lot sequence Symbol mapping and suffix support Magic number, symbol, direction, and comment filters Reverse trading
FREE
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Md Shied Yusuf
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Md Shied Yusuf 2026.08.07 18:34 
 

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