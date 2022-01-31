Best SAR

5

Description :

 we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this crossover is not signal but talk about end of movement potential, you can start buy by new blue dot, and place stop loss one atr before first blue dot, and finally you can exit as soon as dots cross price chart.

How to open buy or sell signals ?
Open buy trade by first blue dot and open sell trade by first red dot

Where is correct stop loss ?
The safe stop loss can be on first dot, (in buy case on first blue dot and in sell case on first red dot)

Where is the correct take profit ?
Take profit can adjust based on Stop loss distance and RR, so my suggest is 2 RR, 2 times greater than stop loss

Where is the exit point if we are in profit but still didn't achieve tp ?
The first exit alert can be cross over between dots and price chart.

When this indicator release alert ?
as soon as new dot appear in new direction , indicator will release alert

How we can build EA based on this indicator and how much does it cost ?


We are ready to build  Expert Advisor (Automatic Trading Bot) based on this free indicator by some power full features like that trailing stop based on dots and money management based on % of equity , you can order it by fill below form

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ashkan.nikrou

And price will be 40$


Reviews 3
dbDesigner
59
dbDesigner 2023.12.20 12:52 
 

Very nice indicator! Gives clear signals when to enter and exit. Test different timeframes and use the one that works best for you.

Andrii Matviievskyi
26973
Andrii Matviievskyi 2023.09.21 13:03 
 

An unusual and effective implementation of SAR.

alfy87
1090
alfy87 2023.02.06 21:11 
 

very simple and clean sar

Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones , giving
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing Koala Supply Demand Indicator for MetaTrader 4 ( We encourage you to share your review or feedback—whether positive or negative—so other traders can benefit from your experience.) : Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify unbroken supply and demand zones in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signal
FREE
Trade Board MT4
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Utilities
Trade Board MT4 is a comprehensive and sophisticated trade management assistant designed specifically for MetaTrader 4. This paid version unlocks all features, providing a complete suite of tools to optimize and enhance your trading experience. With Trade Board MT4, traders can open, close, and manage their trades with unparalleled efficiency. The software features a sleek vertical dashboard positioned on the right side of the chart to avoid obscuring the view of candlestick patterns and chart m
MSB Robot MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
3.86 (7)
Experts
MSB Robot – Your Smart Gateway to Automated Forex Trading MSB Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed based on the powerful signal logic of the Market Structure Breakout (MSB) indicator—one of the most popular and accurate tools for identifying breakout opportunities in Forex markets. This EA is developed to make safe profit based on accurate and qualified MSB signals, easy setup and usage is in trader hand by pilot mode that allow trader to either let the EA run on complete auto
Forex Time Zone
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Short Introduction to Forex Time Zone Welcome to a new free professional tool— Forex Time Zone . Pro traders understand how important time is in forex trading. Every second, some markets around the world open while others close, impacting market volatility and influencing the movement of individual currencies. This tool helps traders easily identify which market is open right now and the current time zone. How Does It Work? Simply choose your time zone based on your country and attach the indic
FREE
TurboTrend
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Overview Of Free But Advance Product Turbo Trend is a powerful indicator designed to help traders identify and act on market trends. It leverages a combination of advanced moving averages and volume analysis to provide clear signals for trend direction. Turbo Trend simplifies decision-making by categorizing market conditions into three distinct states: Uptrend , Downtrend , and Neutral Trend, using easily distinguishable color-coded lines and candle highlights. Would you like to have EA based on
FREE
Elliott Wave Theory
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Elliott Wave Theory Indicator for Meta Trader 4 The Elliott Wave Theory Indicator is designed based on one of professional concept in forex market, this indicator can draw market structure as wave, and count picks as up and down wave from 1 to 5 , so user can see Elliot waves and receive alert for new numbers, this indicator contain 2 wave , Main Wave and Wave Let, so can show large and small wave by 2 different colors , user can enable or disable each one too. Key Features Dual Wave Detection :
FREE
Koala FVG
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Introducing Koala FVG for MT5 – Your Professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) Pattern Indicator Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Koala FVG: Your Path to Precision Trading on MT5 Unlock the power of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern with Koala FVG – a cutting-edge indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. For a limited time, access this professional tool for fr
FREE
Market Structure Break Out MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
3 (2)
Indicators
Introducing Market Structure Break Out for MT5 – Your Professional MSB and Unbroken Zone indicator   We strive to provide highly accurate entry and exit points based on market structure. We are now in version 1.1, and below are the latest changes if you join us now: Buy & Sell Targets:   Get clear insights on the best take profit levels for both buy and sell positions. Last MSB Direction:   Stay informed with a display of the most recent Market Structure Breakout direction for better decision-m
Session Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Session Break Out Indicator – The Ultimate Tool for Session-Based Trading The Session Break Out Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to help traders monitor market sessions and utilize time-based trading strategies effectively. Professional traders understand that time plays a crucial role in the forex market, as currency strength and volatility vary across different trading sessions. With this powerful indicator, you can: Track Market Sessions – Instantly identify which session is active
FREE
Koala Price Action Scanner
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.63 (8)
Indicators
Koala Price Action Scanner - Monitor power of price action in all pairs easier than ever , all in one panel Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Would you like to have power meter for all pair and times frames ? visit below links : MT4 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129225 MT5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129241 Introduction:
FREE
ProEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is QuallifiedEngulfing By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT5 version of this product is downloadable now : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126366 Introducing ProEngulfing – You
Koala Trend Line
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Koala Trend Line Upgraded To Version 1.2 Last Upgrade Improvement : New Parameter Added that allow user to connect trend line to 2nd or 3th or Xth highest or lowest point. My Request : **Dear Customers Please Release Your Review On Koala Trend Line, And Let Me Improve By Your Feed Backs. Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution WHAT ABOUT OTHER FREE
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
QualifiedEngulfing Is Free Version Of ProEngulfing Indicator  ProEngulfing Is Paid Version Of This Indicator  Download It Here . What is Different Between free and paid version of ProEngulfing ?  Free version has limitation of One Signal Per Day Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution Introducing QualifiedEngulfing   – Your Professional Engulf Pattern In
FREE
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this crossover is not signal but talk about end of movement potential, you can start buy by new blue dot, and place stop loss one atr before first blue dot, and finally you can exit as soon as dots cross p
FREE
Accuracy Meter
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicators
Is This tools use able for free in Forex market ? Accuracy Meter is useful and also free product, i made this product for free because i believe that any seller must have some good products for free not just release bad products as free tools. What does Green koala logo mean : Means Free Products , i ll release my free products by green koala logo, so when you see green koala, it means new free products is access able for you. Accuracy Meter Introduction : Accuracy Meter is powerful tool to
FREE
Your Chart
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Enhance your trading experience with the Your Chart indicator! This free and highly customizable tool allows traders to merge multiple timeframes into a single, clean candlestick display without altering the original chart. With Your Chart , you can set the number of bars per custom candle – for example, combine every 18 M1 candles into one for a broader view of market trends. Key Features: Custom Candlestick Formation : Choose how many bars to merge into one candle, offering a flexible view of
FREE
Currency Meter Pro
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Indicators
Simple introduction to currency meter indicator : Currency Meter Is Indicator to determine power of each currency and show them in very simple design This indicator can help you to see power of each currency separately. As you know when GBPUSD goes up, it means GBP going to more power or USD goes more weak, but you cant understand what is the reason of this movement, it was about GBP ? or it was about USD ? To determine GBP power , This indicator, will check all pairs contain GBP and determine
Koala Trend Pro MT4
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Koala Trend Line Introduction : I made this indicator to help traders find trend better, this indicator can show you current trend line. As you know trend line must draw between 2 highest or lowest points. So the main logic is to find highest and lowest points. Indicator find all highest and lowest points in history and show them by red and blue dots. These highest and lowest points calculated according to depth value. depth value is adjustable , and user can change it. What does depth mean ?
All Power In One
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
*Current Price Of Product Is 49$ For Limited Time, Next Price Of All Power In One Is 99$* All Power In One (APIO) Indicator The All Power In One (APIO) indicator is a robust tool designed to evaluate the strength of major currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, and others. By analyzing the movements and directions of various currency pairs across selectable timeframes, APIO provides traders with clear insights into currency strengths and potential trading opportunities. MT5 Version of APIO is avai
MSB Robot
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Experts
MSB Robot – Your Smart Gateway to Automated Forex Trading MSB Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed based on the powerful signal logic of the Market Structure Breakout (MSB) indicator—one of the most popular and accurate tools for identifying breakout opportunities in forex markets. This EA is developed to make safe profit based on accurate and qualified MSB signals, easy setup and usage is in trader hand by pilot mode that allow trader to either let the EA run on complete auto
Momentum Hunter
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Momentum Hunter – Advanced Non-Repainting Momentum Indicator Momentum Hunter is a powerful and reliable indicator designed to detect fresh momentum and help traders capture market moves with precision. Specially optimized for the M1 timeframe , it also works seamlessly on higher timeframe's, making it suitable for scalpers and swing traders alike. MT5 version of this indicator is available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144628 Key Features: Non-Repainting & Non-Lagging : Signals a
KoalaFVG Scalper
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Experts
Unlock Precision Trading with Koala FVG Scalper - Your Multipair Scalping Solution Experience the cutting-edge Koala FVG Scalper, an expert advisor designed to capitalize on the Qualified FVG (Fair Value Gap) concept. Elevate your trading with this innovative scalping EA that seamlessly integrates with the Koala FVG Indicator, available for free here . ** This product has been upgraded to version 1.2 that work well on M15 GBPUSD Product price is in 50% discount , last price was 99$ and current o
Smart Engulfing MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
We are in charismas sale , so until 2025 all products are available by minimum price 30$ Introduction to Smart Engulfing MT5: Step into the realm of refined trading with Smart Engulfing MT5 – your go-to professional indicator for identifying top-tier engulf patterns. Designed with precision and ease of use in mind, this tool is crafted exclusively for MetaTrader 5 users. Uncover lucrative trading opportunities effortlessly as Smart Engulfing MT5 guides you with alerts, arrows, and three distinc
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is   QuallifiedEngulfing   By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join   Koala Trading Solution Channel   in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT4 Version of this product already downable in link below :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52023 Introducing
All Power In One MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
*Current Price Of Product Is 49$ For Limited Time, Next Price Of All Power In One Is 99$* All Power In One (APIO) Indicator The All Power In One (APIO) indicator is a robust tool designed to evaluate the strength of major currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, and others. By analyzing the movements and directions of various currency pairs across selectable timeframes, APIO provides traders with clear insights into currency strengths and potential trading opportunities. MT4 Version of APIO is avai
Momentum Hunter MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Momentum Hunter – Advanced Non-Repainting Momentum Indicator Momentum Hunter   is a powerful and reliable indicator designed to detect fresh momentum and help traders capture market moves with precision. Specially optimized for the   M1 timeframe , it also works seamlessly on higher timeframe's, making it suitable for scalpers and swing traders alike. Key Features: Non-Repainting & Non-Lagging : Signals are stable and arrows appear only after the candle closes. No Complex Interface : Clean and s
Emperor Signal MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Emperor Signal MT5 - Indicator act and simulate trades like that Expert Advisor! Emperor Signal MT5 is an advanced indicator that simulates signals similar to an Expert Advisor while remaining fully under the trader’s control. It provides clear entry and exit points, complete trade visualization, and an intuitive interface to support safe and systematic trading. Key Features Smart Entry Simulation Each signal is divided into up to 5 entry levels , creating a basket of trades that enhances safet
