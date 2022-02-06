Best SAR MT5

we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this crossover is not signal but talk about end of movement potential, you can start buy by new blue dot, and place stop loss one atr before first blue dot, and finally you can exit as soon as dots cross price chart.

How to open buy or sell signals ?

Open buy trade by first blue dot and open sell trade by first red dot



Where is correct stop loss ?

The safe stop loss can be on first dot, (in buy case on first blue dot and in sell case on first red dot)



Where is the correct take profit ?

Take profit can adjust based on Stop loss distance and RR, so my suggest is 2 RR, 2 times greater than stop loss



Where is the exit point if we are in profit but still didn't achieve tp ?

The first exit alert can be cross over between dots and price chart.



When this indicator release alert ?

as soon as new dot appear in new direction , indicator will release alert



