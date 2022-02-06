Best SAR MT5
- Indicators
- Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
- Version: 1.0
Description :
we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this crossover is not signal but talk about end of movement potential, you can start buy by new blue dot, and place stop loss one atr before first blue dot, and finally you can exit as soon as dots cross price chart.
How to open buy or sell signals ?
Open buy trade by first blue dot and open sell trade by first red dot
Where is correct stop loss ?
The safe stop loss can be on first dot, (in buy case on first blue dot and in sell case on first red dot)
Where is the correct take profit ?
Take profit can adjust based on Stop loss distance and RR, so my suggest is 2 RR, 2 times greater than stop loss
Where is the exit point if we are in profit but still didn't achieve tp ?
The first exit alert can be cross over between dots and price chart.
When this indicator release alert ?
as soon as new dot appear in new direction , indicator will release alert
How we can build EA based on this indicator and how much does it cost ?
We are ready to build Expert Advisor (Automatic Trading Bot) based on this free indicator by some power full features like that trailing stop based on dots and money management based on % of equity , you can order it by fill below form
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ashkan.nikrou
And price will be 40$
NOTE : you can download MT4 version of this product by using this link
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77418
