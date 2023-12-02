By default Metatrader will show any newly created chart object on all timeframes.



This handy utility will set the visibility of any new chart object drawn to be that of the current chart only.

e.g. If the chart timeframe is H4 then a new object will only be visible on the H4 timeframe.

Each object type can be included or excluded as required and, of course you can change the timeframes setting afterwards as this only operates at the point the chart object is created.



Add to your chart and forget about it - it really is that simple!





Each of the object types is listed under inputs, all are selected as active (true) by default.

Vertical Line

Horizontal Line

Trend Line

Trend Line By Angle

Cycle Lines

Equidistant Channel

Standard Deviation Channel

Linear Regression Channel

Andrews’ Pitchfork

Gann Line

Gann Fan

Gann Grid

Fibonacci Retracement

Fibonacci Time Zones

Fibonacci Fan

Fibonacci Arcs

Fibonacci Channel

Fibonacci Expansion

Rectangle

Triangle

Ellipse

Thumbs Up

Thumbs Down

Arrow Up

Arrow Down

Stop Sign

Check Sign

Left Price Label

Right Price Label

Buy Sign

Sell Sign

Arrow

Text

Label

Button

Bitmap

Bitmap Label

The "Event" boolect corresponding to an event in the economic calendar

The "Rectangle label" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface.



