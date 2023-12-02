Just Here

By default Metatrader will show any newly created chart object on all timeframes.

This handy utility will set the visibility of any new chart object drawn to be that of the current chart only.
  e.g. If the chart timeframe is H4 then a new object will only be visible on the H4 timeframe.
  Each object type can be included or excluded as required and, of course you can change the timeframes setting afterwards as this only operates at the point the chart object is created.

Add to your chart and forget about it - it really is that simple!


Each of the object types is listed under inputs, all are selected as active (true) by default.

Vertical Line
Horizontal Line
Trend Line
Trend Line By Angle
Cycle Lines
Equidistant Channel
Standard Deviation Channel
Linear Regression Channel
Andrews’ Pitchfork
Gann Line
Gann Fan
Gann Grid
Fibonacci Retracement
Fibonacci Time Zones
Fibonacci Fan
Fibonacci Arcs
Fibonacci Channel
Fibonacci Expansion
Rectangle
Triangle
Ellipse
Thumbs Up
Thumbs Down
Arrow Up
Arrow Down
Stop Sign
Check Sign
Left Price Label
Right Price Label
Buy Sign
Sell Sign
Arrow
Text
Label
Button
Bitmap
Bitmap Label
The "Event" boolect corresponding to an event in the economic calendar
The "Rectangle label" object for creating and designing the custom graphical interface.

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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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