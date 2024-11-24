TurboTrend

3

Overview Of Free But Advance Product

Turbo Trend is a powerful indicator designed to help traders identify and act on market trends. It leverages a combination of advanced moving averages and volume analysis to provide clear signals for trend direction. Turbo Trend simplifies decision-making by categorizing market conditions into three distinct states: Uptrend, Downtrend, and Neutral Trend, using easily distinguishable color-coded lines and candle highlights.

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Key Features

  • Trend Classification: The indicator uses a sophisticated algorithm that examines multiple moving averages and volume to provide clear trend insights.
  • Visual Signals: Trend directions are displayed through three color-coded lines and candle color fills, enhancing chart visibility.
  • Qualified Entries: Turbo Trend offers precise entry points:
    • Buy Entry: A signal is generated during the second upward movement when confirmation of an uptrend is detected.
    • Sell Entry: Sell entries occur after confirming a downtrend, offering clear opportunities to capitalize on trend continuation.
  • Effective Risk Management: By analyzing historical data, Turbo Trend has shown high success rates with a Risk-Reward ratio (RR) of 2 when using recent highs/lows as stop-loss levels.

Technical Details
Turbo Trend’s flexibility allows integration into automated strategies. Traders can access:

  • Signal Buffers: Easily utilize arrow and trend line signals for creating custom Expert Advisors or automated systems.

Key Parameters Explained:

  • Turbo Period1 to Turbo Period4: Defines the periods for the moving averages used to calculate trend signals.

Trading Strategies
Turbo Trend caters to a variety of trading styles:

  • Conservative Traders: Those who prefer traditional stop-loss and take-profit strategies can rely on Turbo Trend’s clear trend signals. Using the indicator's Risk-Reward guidance helps ensure disciplined trading.
  • Aggressive Traders: Fans of Martingale or grid trading can use Turbo Trend as a reliable signal generator. By leveraging its trend confirmations, they can apply scaling strategies effectively.

Usage and Customization
The indicator includes comprehensive documentation, allowing developers to integrate Turbo Trend’s signals into automated systems easily. Traders are encouraged to experiment with different parameter combinations to suit individual trading preferences.

Conclusion
Turbo Trend is a versatile indicator that adapts to various trading styles, providing reliable signals and enhancing trading confidence. Whether you prefer structured risk management or more aggressive techniques, Turbo Trend is your tool for mastering market trends.

If you enjoy this free indicator, I have a small request!
Please add me as a friend — just click my portfolio link and hit "Add Friend".
Let’s grow together in the MQL5 community — I’d love to connect with more traders!

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ashkan.nikrou/seller

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Visit Other Nice Free Tools : FVG Indicator : 

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For even more powerful results, try combining this free Turbo Indicator with our advanced tool — the Market Structure Break Out indicator. Together, they form a highly effective trading strategy.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109958


Reviews 3
Holger Schiemann
223
Holger Schiemann 2025.07.16 16:56 
 

very nice

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Halina Okopna-Pecuch
185
Halina Okopna-Pecuch 2026.07.10 12:57 
 

Полный отстой

Holger Schiemann
223
Holger Schiemann 2025.07.16 16:56 
 

very nice

Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
52598
Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2025.07.16 19:59
Thanks for your positive feedback
alfy87
1160
alfy87 2024.11.29 15:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
52598
Reply from developer Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou 2025.07.16 20:01
Thanks, I am happy when see one of my products was helpful for traders
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