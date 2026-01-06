Apex TPGrid

ApexTPGrid is a powerful Trade Management Utility designed to professionalize your grid and averaging strategies. Whether you trade manually or use other EAs, this utility takes control of your open "basket" of orders to manage them to a safe exit.

The standout feature is the Swap-Aware Logic. We all know the pain of holding a grid for weeks, only to close at "breakeven" and realize negative swaps ate your capital. ApexTPGrid solves this by automatically calculating all accumulated costs (Swap + Commissions) and shifting the Take Profit level to guarantee a Net Profit.

Key Features:

  • Swap-Aware TP: Dynamically adjusts the Take Profit price to ensure your "Breakeven" is a true breakeven, covering all broker costs.

  • Smart Grid Recovery: Automatically adds averaging layers to your existing positions based on your settings (Multipliers/Additions).

  • Safety Filters: Uses ATR and MACD to prevent adding new layers during dangerous market spikes ("falling knife" protection).

  • Net Profit Guarantee: Define a minimum profit in currency (e.g., $5) that must be secured before closing the basket.

How to use: Simply drag the utility onto a chart. It will detect trades with the specified Magic Number (or manual trades if configured) and immediately apply TP logic, trailing stops, and averaging layers.

