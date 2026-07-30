Trend Master Ultra
- Indicators
-
- Version: 6.0
- Updated: 30 July 2026
Trend Master Ultra MT4 is a professional technical indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed for semi-automated price chart analysis. The tool combines three independent analytical methods: trend-following algorithms, dynamic volatility channels, and Price Action candlestick pattern recognition. The primary purpose of the indicator is to filter market noise and visualize potential entry points based on the convergence of multiple technical factors.
1. Signal Generation Algorithm
Arrow signals appear on the chart only when three specific conditions are simultaneously met at the close of the current bar:
- Trend Identification: The crossover direction of the Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 8/21) aligns with the higher-timeframe trend (H1/H4), confirmed by the Average Directional Index (ADX) readings.
- Overbought/Oversold Analysis: The asset price reaches the dynamic boundaries of the Bollinger Bands, while both the Stochastic and Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillators reside in extreme zones.
- Price Action Confirmation: The signal is validated by the formation of reversal candlestick patterns (Pin-bar or Engulfing) on the current timeframe.
2. Key Features and Functionality
- No Repainting: All indicator signals are strictly fixed at the close of the current candle and do not change on historical data.
- Automated SL/TP Calculation: The indicator automatically calculates potential Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on current market volatility via the Average True Range (ATR) algorithm and plots them directly on the chart.
- Information Dashboard: A multi-timeframe matrix located in the corner of the chart displays the current trend direction and ADX strength for M15, H1, H4, and D1 periods.
- Support and Resistance Levels: The tool features automated plotting of key historical price levels on the chart.
- Code Optimization: The code is optimized for low CPU and RAM consumption, ensuring stable performance when running on multiple charts simultaneously.
3. Input Parameters
- Frequency factor: Adjusts the sensitivity of the signal generation algorithm. Lower values increase signal frequency, while higher values focus on fewer, more selective setups.
4. Expert Advisor Integration (iCustom)
For automated trading purposes, the indicator signals can be easily read by third-party Expert Advisors via standard data buffers:
- Buffer 2: Buy signal value.
- Buffer 3: Sell signal value.
Important Information for Users
- This product is provided free of charge.
- It is highly recommended to thoroughly test the indicator on a demo account prior to applying it to live trading.
- This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee financial profitability.