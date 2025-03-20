Chart Price Alerts EA MT4

📢 Price Alert EA for MT4 – Customizable Alert System with Intuitive Chart Interface

The CFN Price Alerts EA is a powerful yet easy-to-use Expert Advisor designed for traders who want full control over price level alerts directly from their MT4 charts. No need to manually set alerts through MT4’s native system – this EA gives you an on-chart interface to quickly set, view, and remove price alerts with flexibility.

Key Features:

  • Set unlimited price alerts directly on your chart.
  • Visual display of all active alerts.
  • Horizontal lines drawn at each alert level.
  • Alerts include sound notifications and pop-ups.
  • Alerts saved and restored after EA removal or restart.
  • Simple, user-friendly control panel.

🔧 How to Use:

  1. Load EA on your chart:

    • Attach the EA to any MT4 chart (any symbol and timeframe).

  2. Input Alert Parameters:

    • Price Level: Enter the specific price level where you want the alert.
    • Condition:
      • 0 = Alert triggers when price crosses above the level.
      • 1 = Alert triggers when price crosses below the level.
      • 2 = Alert triggers when price touches the level.

  3. Add Alerts:

    • Enter desired price level and condition.
    • Click "Add Alert" to place the alert.
    • A horizontal red line appears at your specified level.

  4. Remove Alerts:

    • Click "Clear All" to remove all active alerts from the chart.

  5. Visual Feedback:

    • Alerts are listed on the chart, showing price and condition.
    • Triggered alerts automatically notify you via popup and sound.

  6. Persistence:

    • Alerts are saved automatically and reappear if you reload MT4 or reattach the EA.


