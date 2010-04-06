Fast Position Copier Reciver Tool

Fast Position Copier - Reciver Tool

This is Fast and Simple position copier from MT4-----> MT4.

Copying positions requires two bots : Master/Slave.

Master ( Sender Position )

Slave ( Reciver Position)

This is a Slave version (reciver) and you need to download a Master version from HERE.

This tool is suitable for using to copy positions and manage them from a MetaTrader on one or more MetaTraders located on a server or computer. MetaTraders must be installed side by side.



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Fast Position Copier -  Reciver Tool This is Fast and Simple position copier from MT4-----> MT4. Copying positions requires two bots : Master/Slave. Master ( Sender Position ) Slave ( Reciver Position) This is a Master version (Sender) and you need to download a Slave version from HERE . This tool is suitable for using to copy positions and manage them from a MetaTrader on one or more MetaTraders located on a server or computer. MetaTraders must be installed side by side.
FREE
Alert Everything ToolBox divergence Moving Cross
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Indicators
NEXT PRICE 99$ Alert Everything ToolBox divergence And Moving Cross:  Buy "ALERT EVERYTHING" at 99$ and receive 1 EA for free (* for ONE trade accounts) THIS EA IS GIFT :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63710 1. 4 Moving Average Cross Alert. 2. MACD divergence Alert 3. Indicators Alerting( ICHIMUKO /RSI/CCI/MACD/STOCH) 4. Pattern Alert 5. Draw Daily Support / Resistance 6. Display Some information on chart. Moving average   Cross is considered as a signal to detect the trend, in thi
Safe Hedge Robot MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilities
FULL AUTOMATED ROBOT :  HEDGE ON TWO INDEX OR SHARERS : For get optimize SET file , send massage to me on WhatsApp    FTMO  200K challenge live link. NOW.   FTMO  10K challenge link. PAST.   FTMO   100K challenge link. PAST.   Because this robot performs hedging on TWO INDEX OR SHARERS at the  Same Time , it is not possible to backtest.  A special robot for the forex market whose strategy is to simultaneously open two positions on two indices with a high correlation coeffici
US Market Breakout Robot MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilities
NY Open Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot specifically designed to capture strong breakouts during the New York trading session, focusing on major forex pairs and indices correlated with the US Dollar. Key Features: Automatically defines the trading zone based on customizable time settings. Opens trades when the price breaks above or below the identified zone. Smart built-in risk management with automatic stop loss and take profit settings. Advanced Martingale loop system to rec
Sweeper PRO Advanced Candle Sweep Detector MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Indicators
Sweeper PRO – Advanced Candle Sweep Detector (3-in-1) For any questions, technical issues, or support requests, feel free to contact us through any of the following channels: WhatsApp Support: Contact1 Email: Money.transporter@gmail.com Overview Sweeper PRO is a powerful and fully customizable indicator designed to detect three unique types of candle sweeps — smart entry and reversal patterns commonly used by professional price action traders. It automatically identifies potential f
MultiTimeframe Candle Close time
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Indicators
Candle Close Timer – Essential Forex Indicator for Precise Trading The Candle Close Timer is a powerful and easy-to-use MetaTrader indicator designed for Forex traders who want to track candle closing times across multiple timeframes. This tool helps you make accurate trading decisions , improve entry and exit timing, and optimize your trading strategy. Key Features: Real-time countdown to candle close for all major timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1. Visual alerts : candle timer color
ICT Premium Discount HTF
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Indicators
A professional Smart Money Concepts (ICT) indicator that plots true Higher Timeframe candles , Premium & Discount zones , and Equilibrium levels directly on lower timeframes for precise institutional analysis. ICT_Premium_Discount_HTF_Directional This indicator is designed for ICT, Smart Money, Institutional and Price Action traders who need a clear and accurate higher timeframe context while trading lower timeframes. Unlike common indicators, this tool draws real HTF candles (body & wicks) u
Shadow Zone Detector
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Indicators
Shadow Zone Detector Shadow Zone Detector is a professional and advanced MT4/MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize optimal premium and discount zones based on higher timeframe (HTF) candlestick shadows. Inspired by ICT (Inner Circle Trader) techniques, this tool allows traders to quickly spot high-probability areas for entries and exits with a clear, visual representation. Key Features: Premium & Discount Zones: Automatically detects the upper and lower wick zones of previous HTF cand
Candle Liquidity Detector
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Indicators
Smart Liquidity Levels Indicator (Multi-Timeframe) Identify Untouched Liquidity Zones with Precision The Smart Liquidity Levels Indicator is a professional trading tool designed to help traders visualize untouched liquidity highs and lows from higher timeframes directly on the chart. This indicator automatically scans historical candles on a selected higher timeframe (HTF) and plots liquidity levels that have NOT yet been taken by price , allowing traders to anticipate high-probability rea
Elastic Hedge System mt4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilities
Elastic Hedge System Advanced Z-Score Hedging EA Smart Index Arbitrage Strategy for S&P 500 vs Dow Jones Professional Automated Index Hedging EA Elastic Hedge System is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for professional traders in the Forex and Financial Markets. It executes an advanced statistical hedging strategy between two highly correlated US indices: Dow Jones (US30) S&P 500 (US500) This EA intelligently detects market divergence using a proprietary Z-Score algorithm , then op
Orders assistant tools
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilities
Breakout Strategy: Full Automated and Semi-Automated Trading Robot Starting with you, continuing with the robot. "After purchasing the bot, message me on WhatsApp or email, and you'll receive a powerful and highly useful indicator—perfect for trading the New York session—as a free gift!" Contact: WhatsApp How the Semi-Automated Robot Works Test is free :  https://t.me/ForexAssistant The robot provides flexibility by allowing the user to define a specific area for price monitoring. Here's how
US Market Breakout Robot
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Utilities
NY Open Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot specifically designed to capture strong breakouts during the New York trading session, focusing on major forex pairs and indices correlated with the US Dollar. Key Features: Automatically defines the trading zone based on customizable time settings. Opens trades when the price breaks above or below the identified zone. Smart built-in risk management with automatic stop loss and take profit settings. Advanced Martingale loop system to reco
Shadow Zone Detector MT5
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Indicators
Shadow Zone Detector Shadow Zone Detector is a professional and advanced MT4/MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize optimal premium and discount zones based on higher timeframe (HTF) candlestick shadows. Inspired by ICT (Inner Circle Trader) techniques, this tool allows traders to quickly spot high-probability areas for entries and exits with a clear, visual representation. Key Features: Premium & Discount Zones: Automatically detects the upper and lower wick zones of previous HTF can
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