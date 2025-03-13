Forex Time Zone

Short Introduction to Forex Time Zone

Welcome to a new free professional tool—Forex Time Zone. Pro traders understand how important time is in forex trading. Every second, some markets around the world open while others close, impacting market volatility and influencing the movement of individual currencies. This tool helps traders easily identify which market is open right now and the current time zone.

How Does It Work?

Simply choose your time zone based on your country and attach the indicator to your chart. You'll see a horizontal, colorful box that uses different colors to represent each market. If two markets overlap, the box shows a combined color for those sessions. Additionally, a vertical blue line represents the current GMT time based on your selected time zone. A short label above the blue line indicates which market is currently open. For example, it might say "London and Tokyo are open now."

What Do the Flags of Each Country Represent?

The horizontal navigation bar features four flags, each representing the start of a market session for its respective country.

Is the Vertical Blue Line Linked to the Chart or Broker Time?

No, the vertical blue line displays the current time in your selected time zone. This product functions independently and is not connected to broker time.

What Else Do We Offer?

We also provide the Session Break Out product—an advanced version of Forex Time Zone. This tool is specifically designed for breakout trading strategies, taking your trading experience to the next level.

Check out the Session Break Out product here:

https://mql5.com/en/market/product/133263

Forex Time Zone is designed with flexibility in mind. Users can select their time zone from a GMT-based dropdown menu, making it simple to customize the tool based on their country or region. The product automatically adjusts to the selected time zone, ensuring accurate and personalized session tracking.

Forex Time Zone is an efficient, intuitive, and indispensable tool for traders who want to stay on top of global market movements and improve their trading accuracy.

Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below :

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution


